Riverside Theatre Presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's CAROUSEL

Riverside Theatre, led by Producing Artistic Director/CEO Allen D. Cornell and Managing Director/COO Jon R. Moses, presents a Rodgers & Hammerstein classic and one of Broadway's great musicals, Carousel. Carousel performs on the Stark Stage from January 4-23, 2022.

In a small coastal village in Maine, carnival barker, Billy Bigelow, falls in love and marries local millworker, Julie Jordan. Their romance quickly faces obstacles as both lose their jobs just as they learn she is pregnant. Desperately intent on providing for his family, Billy is coerced into being an accomplice to a robbery. Caught and facing prison, Billy dies, but is given a second chance at redemption fifteen years later when he returns to earth to meet his daughter. She is a lonely, friendless teenager, but Billy's love for her instills a sense of hope and dignity she never felt before.

"I hope people are yearning to get back together," said Mr. Cornell, Director and Scenic Designer for this production. "When we closed I don't think anyone imagined we'd be dark for almost two years, but the message of this show is one that is needed today. In the last couple of years of isolation, it is reassuring that we are still connected and not alone."

Featuring a classic score with the much-loved songs: "If I Loved You," "June is Busting Out All Over," and "You'll Never Walk Alone," Time magazine named Carousel the best musical of the 20th century.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's second musical, after the incredibly successful Oklahoma!, Carousel was an immediate hit with critics and audiences alike when it opened at the Majestic Theatre on Broadway on April 19, 1945. The original production ran for 890 performances and closed on May 24, 1947 and subsequently toured the country for the next two years. In 1950, Carousel opened in London's West End for an equally successful run.

Directed and scenically designed by Mr. Cornell, Riverside Theatre's production of Carousel stars Jeffrey Kringer (Billy Bigelow), Samantha Bruce (Julie Jordan), Beth Kirkpatrick (Nettie Fowler) Christopher Schmidt (Jigger Craigin), Jackie Sanders (Mrs. Mullin), Daniel Schwait (Enoch Snow), Rachael Scarr (Carrie Pipperidge), Wynn Harmon (Starkeeper) and Andrew Sellon (Heavenly Friend).

The cast also includes: Sklyer Bennett, Nick Berninger, Ronald L. Brown, Bianca Bulgarelli, Kenny Corrigan, Andrew Foote, Matthew Liotine, Jacob Major, Paris Martino, Lena Matthews, Cyp McIntosh, Mary McNulty, Christopher Morrissey, Alia Munsch, Cristina Pines, Blake Price, Jamie Pfaff, JP Qualters, Timothy Shew, Lilianna Solum, Cayel Tregeagle, and Callie Walker.

The production crew includes: DJ Salisbury (Choreographer), Shane Hall (Associate Choregrapher), Anne Shuttlesworth (Music Director), Brandon Sturiale (Associate Music Director), Kurt Alger (Costume & Wig Designer), Yael Lubetzky (Lighting Designer), Craig Beyrooti (Sound Designer), Jack Audet (Associate Sound Designer), Mark Johnson (Production Stage Manager) and Amy Bertacini (Assistant Stage Manager). Casting was done in New York by Wojcik/Seay Casting.

Carousel performs January 4-23, 2022 on the Stark Stage at Riverside Theatre. Tickets start at $45. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 772-231-6990 or online at www.riversidetheatre.com.

Performances are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7:30pm; Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm; with matinees on Wednesdays, select Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm.