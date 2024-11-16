Review: THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA by Central Florida Vocal Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The feelings that one gets when sitting in the audience for a musical production can run the gamut from sadness and heartbreak to joy and excitement. But it is a rare experience when a production causes one to experience the full breadth of human emotion â€“ becoming transfixed and transported to an elevated state of bliss. This is what I experienced last night at Central Florida Vocal Arts (CFVA) production of Adam Guettelâ€™s THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA â€“ an stunningly brilliant production featuring some of the most magnificent vocals I have heard from the stage in a very long time.

At the heart of the story is Clara Johnson (Elina Moon), a young American woman with a childlike innocence due to a tragic head injury she suffered as a child. In 1953, she journeys to Florence, Italy with her overprotective mother, Margaret (Amy Sue Hardy), which becomes a transformative experience as she falls in love with the charming Italian, Fabrizio Naccarelli (Edwin J. Perez II). This quickly pushes Margaret and Clara into the orbit of Fabrizioâ€™s gregarious Italian family including Signor and Signora Nacarelli (Torlef A Borsting and Cameron Wegner â€“ who both give lovely performances), brother Giuseppe (The nimble and hilarious, Daniel Martinez) and his wife, Franca (a fiery and fabulous Giovanna Ciccone) and brings them to all to a crossroads where they must decide whether love or reason will prevail.

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, a rarely produced title, due, in part, to its vocal demands, is probably one of Adam Guettelâ€™s most melodic scores â€“ employing the complex harmonies, emotional depth and lush orchestrations that serve as signatures of his work. The book, by Craig Lucas (adapted from the Elizabeth Spencer novel and the subsequent film) is a prime example of powerful storytelling, and in the highly capable hands of CFVA delivers deeply emotional performances from a small, but stellar cast.

Stage director AyÃ²fÃ©mi Demps has gathered together some of the finest singers and actors in Central Florida and placed them on the open Plaza Live stage like a piece of fine art â€“ creating beauty in motion and tableau and using simple set pieces and inspired staging to create the depth of emotion that is critical to telling this story well. Musical director Philip King deserves high accolades for helping these fabulously talented performers bring the story to life vocally â€“ with a full range of emotion â€“ at one moment powerful and bold and in the next, subtle and serene. And the small but powerful collection of live musicians plays the beautiful score marvelously.

As Clara, Elina Moon conveys an innocence and beauty that immediately draws you to her, experiencing the world in a way few people can do â€“ with wonder, excitement and joy. Ms. Moon has many chances throughout the evening to use her crystal-clear soprano voice to sing of Claraâ€™s newfound romance and to share the powerful feelings she sometimes doesnâ€™t know how to handle. As her mother, Margaret, Amy Sue Hardy gives a masterclass in acting and vocal delivery. Her yearning, her heartache, and her love for Clara is so palpable and so real and relatable. I found myself sobbing while watching her wrestle with the decision so many parents face â€“ when to let go and let our children soar. Finally, there are not enough glowing words to describe how truly astounding Edwin J. Perez II is as Fabrizio. I have written in past reviews (PIPPIN, THE SECRET GARDEN) about how impressed I have been with his talent, but this performance is singular and truly magnificent. There were moments throughout the evening, where I found tears in my eyes simply listening to the beauty of Mr. Perezâ€™ singing and the passion he infused in his performance was contagious. And when Fabrizio and Clara duet â€“ the audience holds its collective breath due to the sheer beauty of it all.

In terms of the creative designs, Annalycia Franklinâ€™s costume designs are beautifully imagined and brought to life â€“ capturing the period as well as the colors and light of the Italian city. Kylee Taylorâ€™s lighting and projections add the perfect backdrop for the action â€“ with the antique styled postcards conveying the location of each scene which works particularly well.

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA is a reminder that love knows no bounds and that the journey to self-acceptance is often paved with unexpected joys and challenges. And like the art of Michelangelo on display at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, the production being offered by Central Florida Vocal Arts is a masterpiece of beauty and art and is something I wish everyone could experience for themselves. Sadly, as of this writing, there is only one more chance to see this brilliant production - tonight (Saturday, November 16th at 8PM) so donâ€™t delay â€“ I promise you wonâ€™t be disappointed.

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, presented by Central Florida Vocal Arts runs Saturday, November 16th at 8:00 PM. Tickets are $35 for General Admission, $45 for premium seating, $125 for two tickets at a VIP table or $250 for four tickets at a VIP table. Performances take place at The Plaza Live, 425 North Bumby Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.CentralFloridaVocalArts.org.

Photo credit: Gontran Durocher

