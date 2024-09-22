Review: GOTHIC SEAS: FATHOMS OF INTOXICATING FORTUNE by New Generation Theatrical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“What do you do with a drunken sailor?” An age-old question sung by scalawags and ne’er do wells as they drank rum on the deck of a ship on its way to pillage and burn. Sound familiar? For any fan of pirate popular culture, this conjures a particular image. Maybe it’s of Captain Jack Sparrow stumbling around and getting into all kinds of misadventures or the local fan favorite ride at the Magic Kingdom. Maybe your reference is more of the classical nature, Blackbeard or Treasure Island. Whatever your pirate point of reference, it is likely you haven’t seen pirates like the ones inhabiting the latest offering from New Generation Theatrical (Sept 19-29 at the Abbey), GOTHIC SEAS: FATHOMS OF INTOXICATING FORTUNE – an original play that offers comedy, a touch of improv and of course, plenty of drinking to ensure audiences have a jolly good time. A Jolly Roger, that is.

Written and directed (and produced, lighting designed, co-sound and co-costume designed) by New Generation’s own Michael Knight, GOTHIC SEAS is the latest in Knight’s “Gothic” series of productions at New Gen – which includes GOTHIC MANOR and GOTHIC TAVERN. Billed as an “interactive and immersive theatrical experience”, GOTHIC SEAS (and its predecessors) places the audience firmly in the action, with this latest offering welcoming the new pirate crew (the audience) to the pirate ship, Descentia which finds itself dead in the water due to a lack of wind to fill their sails. There are whispers about a mysterious and powerful treasure on board that may have the power to save them all. The old crew met a terrible fate due to an unfortunate incident with some manatees and are being introduced to the ship, its current crew, and a bit of the backstory (where the improv comes in) – essentially a new hire orientation – with alcohol. We meet the treasure obsessed and reclusive Captain (Gregg Baker Jr.), his earnest first mate Dawkins (Brandon Roberts), French helmsman, J’mes (Alex Mrazek), the irascible cook, Cookie (Megan Borkes), young and eager deckhand, Tim (Josh Melendez), and the mysterious Beast from below decks (Hannah McGinley Lemasters). Ever present are the Statler and Waldorf of the high seas, the mythical, magical, and irreverent sirens, Mera (Julia Thompson) and Ember (Robie Phillips) who provide regular commentary on the shenanigans taking place on stage. Over the course of the 90 minutes or so of the evening, the audience is treated to a sing along (a sea shanty, of course), a musical number, sword fighting, siren heckling, mutiny, and oh yes, lots of drinking. Table seats come with two drinks (part of the plot of the show) and there are two short breaks allowing patrons to visit the bar. I mean, what else would you expect from a pirate show with “intoxicating” in its title? What lengths will the crew of the Descentia go to in order to reach their destination? You will have to come sail the high seas and find out.

As an original piece played by a troupe of actors, many of whom have inhabited characters in earlier “Gothic” offerings, GOTHIC SEAS is a mix of one liners, physical comedy and fast paced action. It doesn’t take itself too seriously and owns the goofy yet often hilarious vibe it is going for. Michael Knight has created a solid pirate parody of sorts that leans on the expected tropes but does so in an original and creative way – blending the historical with the fantastical (and often anachronistic) – creating the perfect cocktail of a show. His direction ensures the action feels as immersive as possible. And it is purposeful that there is a keen focus on drinking as the plot is loose and the jokes are much funnier with a bit of a buzz, but that’s the whole point. Come out, have a few drinks and simply enjoy the hilarious antics taking place in front of (and around, and beside, and sometimes on top of) you. Even better, do like I did and come in costume (wearing your own pirate garb is highly encouraged) and you will feel like you fit right in with the story.

The actors bringing to life the characters of GOTHIC SEAS will be familiar to audiences who have come to previous “gothic” shows. Gregg Baker Jr. is hilarious as the captain and, without spoiling the why, gets to play him in two very different iterations. As Cookie, Megan Borkes is so much fun to watch – first as the weather worn cook and later as a desperate and driven mutineer. Brandon Roberts shines as first mate, Dawkins and his scenes with Alex Mrazek as J’mes make for some of the funniest of the evening – especially a running gag with J’mes' cigarette. Josh Melendez, as Tim, is naïve and green, asking questions we, the newest members of the crew, are wondering ourselves. As the mysterious and boisterous “Beast”, Hannah McGinley Lemasters is a joy - bringing an electric energy to the stage. She also has the chance to perform the aforementioned musical number, a rousing version of Cy Coleman and Dorothy Fields’ “Nobody Does It Like Me” which is alone worth the price of admission. Finally, as Mera and Ember, the imprisoned and foul-mouthed sirens, Julia Thompson and Robie Phillips deliver some of the funniest jokes of the evening, jeering and cajoling the crew hoping for the opportunity to drown them all (something they love to do, naturally).

The creative elements of GOTHIC SEAS are a perfect fit for the lighthearted evening of comedy. Isaac Bannasch’s pirate ship scenic design provides the ideal backdrop for the antics of the evening. Toni Chandler is co-billed with Michael Knight as costume and sound designer and the costumes the two have conjured up are perfectly “piratey” and set the mood well.

Overall, GOTHIC SEAS: FATHOMS OF INTOXICATING FORTUNE is a boat load of fun - a fast paced, frenetic, silly and sometimes salacious frolic on the high seas. As the latest “gothic” offering from New Generation Theatrical, it delivers what audiences have come to expect – original, immersive and irreverent cocktail-fueled comedy. And I couldn’t think of a better way to mark the start of the season than joining the crew of the Descentia and setting sail on this creative and entertaining voyage.

GOTHIC SEAS: FATHOMS OF INTOXICATING FORTUNE by New Generation Theatrical runs at The Abbey at 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando, FL 32801 through September 29th. Tickets can be purchased by visiting newgentheatrical.org.

