Review: 4 LOST SANTAS + AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS at Opera Orlando

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



When it comes to the holidays in the opera world there are few standards as beloved as Gian Carlo Menotti’s AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS. The first opera written expressly for television and first broadcast on NBC on Christmas Eve 1951, the piece has been produced countless times over the last 73 years. But Orlando audiences were treated to a new first December 6 - 8 from Opera Orlando at the Dr. Phillips Center – a new comic opera, 4 LOST SANTAS, designed to be offered alongside AMAHL and create a double bill that hits all the high points one looks for in holiday entertainment – fun and frivolity as well as reverence and beauty.

Produced at the Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater at Dr. Phillips Center 4 LOST SANTAS + AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS is a visual and auditory treat. The offering begins with 4 LOST SANTAS, a new comic opera written by Spicer Carr and Rose Freeman, that tells the story of four of “Santa’s helpers” who, on the way to perform at a gathering aptly named “Santacon” have an unfortunate automobile malfunction, leaving them stranded on the side of I-95. Soon a mother, Judy (Erika Vasallo) and her son Rudy (Lang Cao, covered by Aiden Rodrigues at my performance) come upon the weary Santas and after unsuccessfully trying to get their car fixed, offer them a ride to Judy and Rudy’s Christmas Eve musical production. When they arrive, we see that the production is that of AMAHL and the stage manager (Sarah Purser) is in a bind with her three kings and page quitting at the last minute. Like so many comedic coincidences in popular entertainment, the four Santas happen to know the part because “everyone has done AMAHL before!” The production then shifts gears into AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS – a classically styled opera sung in English that introduces a poor young shepherd, Amahl (Cao/Rodrigues) and his weary mother (Vasallo) who are visited by the three kings on the way to visit the newborn baby Jesus. The unlikely gathering frames some beautiful human moments between mother, wise men, and Amahl, leading to a Christmas miracle.

The unique double offering of these two very different, but highly complementary pieces create the exciting balance of old and familiar with fresh and new. Carr and Freeman have created a funny, wholesome and entertaining comedy in 4 LOST SANTAS that mirrors in many ways the classic opera that follows (exasperated mother, imaginative son, four travelers on a long journey). Spicer Carr’s music leans heavily on recognizable holiday melodies, set to new lyrics by Carr and Rose Freeman. The idea (conceived by Opera Orlando general director Gabriel Preisser) works very well and fleshes out the shorter AMAHL into a solid 90-minute offering by adding 4 LOST SANTAS into the mix.

The cast of this production are all very talented vocally and have a strong stage presence throughout. The ensemble pulls double duty as passers-by and a heavenly choir in 4 LOST SANTAS and then delivers a beautifully rich and full performance as the Shepherds in AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS. Erika Vasallo is well suited for the role of Judy and Mother, delivering comic moments in the first half and heartwarming (and often heartbreaking) performances in the second. Her soprano voice is clear and bright, creating many beautiful musical moments throughout. As Rudy and Amahl, Aiden Rodrigues is bright eyed and energetic, lending an innocence and optimism to his performances as both young boys. Finally, as the four Santas of the title (and their respective royal roles in AMAHL) Stephen Mumbert (Santa Barry/Balthazar), Ardean Landhuis (Santa Gary/Melchior), Pedro Valdez (Santa Larry/Kaspar) and Thandolwethu Mamba (Santa Terry/Page) are all excellent. Creating an unlikely quartet of Santas to start, which punctuates the unlikely gathering of the kings in Amahl. Stephen Mumbert has the added opportunity to be part of another unlikely story – a love match – with Ms. Vasallo in 4 LOST SANTAS which is a lot of fun to watch (and hear!)

From a creative perspective, this double offering creates a unique challenge – create a fun and colorful setting for 4 LOST SANTAS as well as a more reverent and classic feel for AMAHL. But Opera Orlando accomplishes both. Rose Freeman’s direction is sound, utilizing the small Pugh Theater stage effectively. Grant Preisser’s scenic designs are equally effective, using more illustrative backdrops (cars, the 4 Santa’s “sleigh”) for part one and a gorgeously realized home for Amahl and his mother superimposed with verses from the Christmas story from the bible on top. Nate Wheatley’s lighting works well in 4 LOST SANTAS but truly shines in AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISTORS, creating a colorful palette that sets the tone perfectly. Wesley Schafer’s costume designs are equally effective with some fun takes on the four Santas outfits and other Christmas outfits followed by gorgeous and resplendent kings robes and period appropriate attire in AMAHL. Conductor Kyle Naig leads an orchestra that sounds beautiful on both scores and Chorus Master Frank Wells does a fine job with the ensemble voices.

Overall, 4 LOST SANTAS + AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS is a holiday treat and an excellent way to introduce the uninitiated to the beauty and variety that the world of opera has to offer. Sung in English (with English and Spanish supertitles) the two pieces are immensely accessible and create a festive and fun start to the holiday season. One would hope that this could become a holiday tradition for the company and for these complimentary pieces to find additional life with opera companies around the country in holiday seasons to come.

———————————————————————————————————————

4 LOST SANTAS + AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS, presented by Opera Orlando has one more remaining performance, today (December 8th) at 2PM. Performances take place at the Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater at Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32801. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://tickets.drphillipscenter.org/production/20077

All Photos by Ashleigh Ann Gardner for Opera Orlando

Reader Reviews