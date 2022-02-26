Photos: Inside Look at Garden Theatre's PARADE

The Garden Theatre in Winter Garden opened their production of Parade, directed by Joseph C. Walsh. The musical runs now through March 13th. Featuring a book by Alfred Uhry and music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, Parade shares the story of Leo and Lucille Frank, and the murder trial that gripped the small town of Marietta, Georgia in 1913. This provocative Tony Award-winning musical explores the endurance of love, hope, and compassion against seemingly insurmountable odds.

Tickets range from $25 - $40, with discounts available for seniors, youth, and military. Groups of 10 or more can receive a discount on tickets and should call 407-877-4736 x208 or email groupsales@gardentheatre.org. Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736 ext. 0, in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.

The production plays Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 pm. There are additional Thursday productions on March 3 and 10 at 2:00 pm. There will be a talkback performance on Thursday, March 3 at 7:30 pm, and an ASL-Interpreted performance on Thursday, March 10 at 7:30 pm.

The cast features Cherry Gonzalez as Lucille Frank, Sean Powell as Leo Frank, Joel Hunt as Frankie Epps, Victoria Salisbury as Mary Phagan, Kyle Adkins as Hugh Dorsey, John Gracey as Governor John Slaton / Britt Craig / Mr. Peavy, Joe Llorens as Luther Rosser / Officer Ivey, Keenan J. Harris as Jim Conley / Newt Lee / Riley and Landon Summers as Tom Watson / Detective Starnes. Parade also features Madison Poston as Iola Stover / Helen, Lilly Scarlett Reid as Essie, Brooke Herrera as Monteen, Da'Zaria Harris as Angela / Minola "Minnie" McKnight, Ron Miles as Judge Roan / Old Soldier, Amy Sue Hardy as Mrs. Frances Phagan / Sally Slaton, and Jesse Harris as Young Soldier / Guard.

The production is directed by Joseph C. Walsh and associate directed by Faith Boles. The musical supervisor is Bert Rodriguez, the musical director is Safin Karim, and the production is choreographed by Roberta Emerson. The scenic and Props Designer is Joshua E. Gallagher. The sound designer is Anthony Narciso, George Jackson is the lighting designer, and costume design was done by Annie Trombo. Stephanie Elliott stage manages, and Erica Felton and Nico Querino assistant stage manage.