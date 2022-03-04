Photos: HYSTERIA, Terry Johnson's Olivier Award-winning Farce, Opens March 4th At The Ensemble Company

The Ensemble Company, the theatre company in residence at Penguin Point Productions located in the Oviedo Mall, continues its 2022 season-its fourth--with Terry Johnson's Olivier Award-winning modern classic, Hysteria, opening March 4th.

1938. Hampstead, London. Sigmund Freud has fled Nazi-occupied Austria and settled in leafy Swiss Cottage. At 82-years-old, he aims to spend his final days in peace. However, when Salvador Dalí turns up to discover a less-than-fully dressed woman in the closet, peace becomes somewhat elusive.

An acknowledged modern classic, Terry Johnson's hilarious farce explores the fallout when two of the 20th century's most brilliant and original lines collide. Touching on many themes, including Nazi Germany, the Surrealist movement, Judaism, theories of the subconscious mind, family relationships, life and death, and love and loss, this celebrated play also raises intriguing questions about Freud's radical revision of his theories of hysteria.

The production will run March 4th through 13th, 2022, with Friday and Saturday evening performances at 7:00pm and Sunday matinee performances at 2:00pm. There is also a special industry night performance at 7:00pm on Monday, March 7th. All performances will be presented at The Ensemble Company's home at Penguin Point Productions, located at 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd, Oviedo, FL 32765. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $18 for Seniors (60+), and $16 for Students (with I.D.). Advanced reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting www.penguinpointproductions.com/tickets.