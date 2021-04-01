Osceola Arts Presents PIPPIN On Stage This April

Osceola Arts continues into the Spring with another musical making its first appearance at the theater. Beginning Friday, April 9th and running through Sunday, April 25th Pippin will be live on the Main Stage. This musical, with music and lyrics by Steven Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson, is the fictitious telling of the young son of medieval French ruler, Charlemagne, who is in search of the secret to a life of fulfillment.

Pippin soon meets a mysterious troupe of players that encourage him to engage in multiple temptations on his road to finding true happiness. Directed by J. Marie Bailey, this production features exciting Fosse-inspired dance numbers, aerial silk performers, and a talented cast of new and returning faces to the Osceola Arts stage. Magic, glory, love, and war await Pippin on his journey to find the meaning of life. Please note: Pippin contains some mature themes and language and is not suitable for young children.

Tickets start at only $25, with Senior, students, and group rates available. Showtimes for Pippin are at 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2pm on Sundays, and an additional 2pm matinee performance on Saturday, April 24th. Distanced seating and safety protocols are in place for all performances.

Osceola Arts is pleased to also offer a new visual arts exhibit. The New Urban Contemporary is an exhibition that features local and International Artists of different art disciplines who share their creative roots as urban street artists. Florida urban street art aficionado, collector, and exhibition curator, Juan Santos "Nano" of www.publicartnation.com and @publicartprints has put together a collection of works with the goal of raising awareness of the young talent that is flourishing in Central Florida. The exhibit will be on display April 9th through May 23rd. An Artist Reception will be held for the exhibits on Saturday, April 17th from 2pm-5pm. All exhibits and receptions are free and open to the public.

For additional information and to purchase show tickets visit OsceolaArts.org or call 407-846-6257.

The mission of Osceola Arts is to promote, cultivate and foster interest and participation in the arts by providing affordable and accessible programs and facilities that encourage artistic expression in the diverse community they serve. Osceola Arts, a non-profit organization, is located at 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744. For more information visit OsceolaArts.org.