Orlando Shakes Goes Virtual for the Remainder of 2020

In light of recent developments of the global pandemic, Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF has made the decision to go virtual for the remainder of the 2020 calendar year in order to best protect the health and safety of the theater's patrons, artists, and staff.

"As much as we long to gather at the theater again, we are confident that we are making the best decision at this time," Douglas Love-Ramos, managing director of Orlando Shakes, said. "The safety of our patrons comes first. We will remain flexible and continue to respond as the situation develops, but, for now, that means moving our content online. We are exploring various outdoor venues as potential locations for our larger productions this season and hope to have some exciting announcements in the coming months."

Signature Series productions Poe: Deep Into That Darkness Peering and The Trial Ebenezer Scrooge will be performed as virtual productions and made available to stream. The Children's Series production Charlotte's Web will be postponed until next season.

The theater's new play festival, The Basel-Kiene Family joins City Beverages in presenting PlayFest, will appear virtually as scheduled.

"In the theater, we are continuously exploring our options and searching for the most creative solutions for the challenges we've been dealt,' Jim Helsinger, artistic director of Orlando Shakes, said. "We look forward to bringing entertainment to our Orlando Shakes family through this new, digital medium, where both our audience and our actors can stay safe. For now, the show must go on - line!"

Orlando Shakes Youth & Teen Classes will also go virtual for the remainder of 2020. Young actors will dive into a world of self expression through the performing arts, while telling stories through a digital medium and learning from theater professionals. Online options for students Age 4 - Grade 12 begin September 19. For more information, please visit orlandoshakes.org.

ABOUT POE: DEEP INTO THAT DARKNESS PEERING

This deliciously dark and compelling drama is about one of America's most haunting poets, Edgar Allan Poe. The play opens on the night before his untimely death as Poe undertakes a desperate wager to save his life. He must unravel an intricate puzzle that draws him into the macabre dreamland of his own stories and poems. Enjoy a riveting tour de force performance with a twisted ending you never saw coming.

The virtual performance of Poe: Deep Into That Darkness Peering will be available to stream October 22 - November 1, 2020. Tickets to stream the virtual performance (starting at $15) may be purchased online at orlandoshakes.org or by phone at (407) 447-1700 ext. 1 starting September 1, 2020.

ABOUT THE TRIAL OF EBENEZER SCROOGE

In this hilarious, twisted take on the holiday classic, it's one year after A Christmas Carol and Scrooge has returned to his miserly ways.... The Ghosts of Christmas are on trial for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder, and the intentional infliction of emotional distress as Scrooge rants and raves to the court. Both silly and sweet, The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge is a heartwarming comedy for the whole family!

The virtual performance of The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge will be available to stream December 10 - 20, 2020. Tickets to stream the virtual performance (starting at $15) may be purchased online at orlandoshakes.org or by phone at (407) 447-1700 ext. 1 starting September 1, 2020.

ABOUT PLAYFEST 2020

The Basel-Kiene Family joins City Beverages in presenting PlayFest. Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF's PlayFest 2020 features six readings of new plays in development. For the first time, the annual new play festival will be a completely virtual event. Through the virtual readings, patrons will experience groundbreaking new works while participating in the creative process by sharing their reactions directly with the playwright and creative team at a post-show talkback.

PlayFest virtual readings will occur weekly starting Saturday, October 3. Tickets to individual PlayFest readings ($10) may be purchased online at orlandoshakes.org or by phone at (407) 447-1700 ext. 1 starting September 1, 2020. PlayFest Passes ($48) are now available.

