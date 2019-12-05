Orlando Fringe Launches New Program

Orlando Fringe announced today the launch of its new program aimed at elevating start-up producing companies and providing them with resources to grow. The new program, called The Fringe Collective, fosters emerging producing companies with the end goal of building capacity of individual companies with the end goal of adding sustainable ats organizations to the Central Florida landscape.

Speaking of the new program, Orlando Fringe Executive Director Alauna Friskics said, "Fringe is in a unique position to identify and foster local theatre companies who only produce once a year in May for Fringe. I want to identify those groups who want to grow into a year-round organization and help provide resources and mentorship. Fringe is the early-stage pipeline for emerging arts, and we have an opportunity to make a massive impact on the long-run vitality of arts in Central Florida. It is a project I am deeply passionate about, and can't wait to get started."

The new program provides the emerging arts groups with office space complete with office supplies, software, meeting rooms, and rehearsal space as well as "think tank sessions" with like-sized organizations. Built into the program is a custom-designed mentorship program that connects the participants with experts in the community, along with the creation of a customized strategic plan with Fringe staff acting as consultants.

One of the two local performing groups selected for the inaugural session includes Intrepid Stages, the theatrical production company behind critically acclaimed and award-winning productions such as "HELLO," Goodbye, Betty/Betty, and The Hamlet Project. Lead by John Mark Jernigan and based in Orlando, Intrepid Stages' mission is to inspire and ignite change no matter what stage we are at in life, telling stories that reach out to the lost, weary and afraid and bring them home.

Also selected for The Fringe Collective is Phoenix Tears Productions, a female-run production company specializing in supporting new voices and immersive theater. Since 2014, they have produced full-length immersive audio dramas Stardust and The War, as well as more than ten unique interactive murder mysteries. Phoenix Tears also runs the short play cycle Ten Minute Tuesdays out of a converted garage that has staged more than 20 ten-minute plays in 2019 alone.

The Fringe Collective is a two-year commitment with Orlando Fringe aiming to select two to three organizations each year.





