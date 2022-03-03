Orlando Fringe Announces Presenting Sponsor and May Festival Poster Design

Orlando Fringe, producer of one of the most unique arts festivals in Central Florida, announces the return of its long-time presenting sponsor for the annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival. This year's presenting sponsor will be local beer distributor City Beverages.

City Beverages is a total beverage distribution company. Their portfolio consists of national, regional, and local domestic, craft, and import beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages selling and distributing products to over 2,400 retail accounts throughout Orange, Osceola, and Lake County.

For the past four years, City Beverages has been named the presenting sponsor of Fringe's festival in May. But City Beverages has had a long relationship with the Orlando Fringe that ties back to its beginnings. Orlando Fringe is lucky to have a generous sponsor such as City Beverages.

Orlando Fringe also reveals the poster design designed by Lure Design for the upcoming May Festival for its 31st year. This past Friday, the poster was unveiled at Fringe's annual fundraiser Fab Fringe during the evening presentation.

This year's poster continues to be as loud and fun as years past and continues to be a part of the Fringe brand. The design also pays homage to some Orlando icons such as Lake Eola and all things that make Orlando the City Beautiful. The look of the poster is colorful and pop-art-like. You will see the design in upcoming billboards around town and on upcoming festival merchandise.