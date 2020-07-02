Orlando Fringe Amplifies Black Voices, Presenting Visual Art, Poems, Stories and More

Orlando Fringe, organizers of Central Florida's most unique annual cultural experience, announced today they are hosting a collection of recorded performances, visual art, poems, and stories, created by Black Artists. The collection titled "Black Voices" can be found at thelawn.orlandofringe.org.

"Orlando Fringe has always been a place where people can express themselves openly. We celebrate all people and will continue to condemn hate and discrimination," said Executive Director Alauna Friskics. "We have a responsibility to make sure that voices in the black community have a forum to express themselves, and want to lift up those voices, share those stories, and hear -- truly hear -- what is being expressed. This is a call to artists to submit work, and also a call to audiences to listen."

Work submitted to thelawn.orlandofringe.org must be original and created by a black artist. Artists submitting their work can include links to collect tips or charge to view. Visual pieces may also be submitted for sale. Orlando Fringe will feature each of the pieces on their social media accounts.

