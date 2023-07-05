Opera Orlando Summer Concert Series Individual Tickets On Sale Now

Individual tickets for Opera Orlando's annual Summer Concert Series go on sale July 7, 2023 for all three concerts.

Tickets start at $49 per person and seating is limited, so get tickets now for this spectacular series featuring world-class singers at the University Club of Winter Park. These three concerts showcase an eclectic range of repertoire from each musician, including songs, arias and duets, followed by a meet-and-greet reception with the artists, including wine and light hors d'oeuvres.

“This series is the perfect way to introduce these incredible singers to our audience before they see them in major roles throughout our All for Art season,” says Gabriel Priesser, general director of Opera Orlando. “Each singer will present a unique program of their own choosing and who knows, I may even join in on the fun.”

ART IS CALLING FOR ME

Sunday | August 13, 2023 at 2 p.m.

soprano Marnie Breckenridge | pianist Robin Stamper

https://marniebreckenridge.com/

Soprano Marnie Breckenridge is recognized for her sparkling soprano, intelligent musicianship, and deeply poignant character portrayals on stage. Ms. Breckenridge will sing an eclectic program entitled Art Is Calling Me, featuring arias from Gounod's Romeo et Juliette, and a special preview of her spring appearance in the title role of Opera Orlando's production of Lucia di Lammermoor. Ms. Breckenridge will also perform a selection of tunes from the classic American songbook, including “I Love Paris” and “Night and Day” by Cole Porter and a Gershwin medley.

L'ARTE NEL SUO MISTERO

Sunday | August 20, 2023 at 2 p.m.

tenor Isaac Hurtado | pianist Robin Stamper

https://www.isaachurtadotenor.com/

Tenor Isaac Hurtado has drawn critical acclaim for performances of leading roles across the United States. His program, titled L'arte nel suo mistero (Art in its Mystery), will feature selections from operas by Puccini and Verdi, along with well-known Neapolitan songs that will have the audience singing along. Audiences will see Mr. Hurtado again as the Prince in the upcoming Opera on the Town, site-specific production of Dvorák's Rusalka.

Both this concert and Ms. Breckenridge's concert will be accompanied by Robin Stamper, artistic/managing director and chorus master of Opera Tampa.

A SIREN'S SONG

Sunday | August 27, 2023 at 2 p.m.

soprano Shannon Jennings | pianist Ammon Perry Bratt

https://www.shannonjennings.com/

Central Florida-native soprano Shannon Jennings will present a spectacular program as a preview to her singing the title role of Rusalka later in the 2023-24 season. Her program, titled A Siren's Song, features selections from Romantic and Impressionist composers such as Dvorák, Debussy, and Liszt, as well as opera favorites from Lehar's The Merry Widow and Florencia en el Amazones. Ms. Jennings will be accompanied by local pianist and Summer Concert veteran Ammon Perry Bratt, who has toured internationally throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, South Africa, and New Zealand.

All Summer Concert Series performances begin at 2 p.m. and take place at the University Club of Winter Park, located at 841 North Park Avenue, Winter Park, Florida 32789. Subscriptions for all three concerts are on sale for NOW for $125 per person, and limited seats for individual concerts are available starting July 7 for $49 a ticket. Admission includes an artist reception following each performance, with wine graciously donated by Winter Park Wine.

Additionally, Opera Orlando's 2023-24 Opera on the MainStage subscriptions are also currently on sale through the Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office, (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.DrPhillipsCenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0.