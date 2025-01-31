Opera Orlando Presents An All-New Production Of Massenet's CENDRILLON [CINDERELLA]

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next weekend, a star-studded cast takes the stage in Steinmetz Hall as Opera Orlando presents Massenet's Cendrillon, a sumptuous French retelling of the classic Cinderella story. Soprano Lindsay Ohse returns to the Company as the classic heroine Cinderella, having last sung Gilda in the 2021-22 season production of Rigoletto, which was the first opera to be produced in Steinmetz Hall.

She is excited to not only return to Orlando and sing in Steinmetz Hall again, but also to return to Massenet's opera, having sung not only Cinderella in previous productions, but also the Fairy Godmother and one of the stepsisters.

“Every role has its fun,” shares Ms. Ohse about all the roles she has performed in Cendrillon. “Being a wicked stepsister, you get to be silly and terrible, and terribly silly, and Cinderella herself is endearingly earnest and heartfelt, and her music is beautiful and lyrical, while as the Fairy Godmother you get to come in with all the shimmering high notes and really steal the scene. There really is just so much to love about this version of Cinderella, and Opera Orlando's production is going to be gorgeous. I can't wait to look out in the audience and see an audience full of kids and families falling in love with this fairy tale all over again. I mean, being a princess is a pretty good gig!”

Lindsay Ohse is a Grammy award-winning soprano who often sings with The Metropolitan Opera. She arrived in Orlando for Cendrillon from New York, having just sung Papagena in The

Met's family-friendly version of The Magic Flute. She is equally praised for her dazzling and clear voice as well as for her acting and emotive portrayals of a variety of opera heroines including Violetta in OperaDelaware and Baltimore Opera's productions of La traviata, Musetta in La bohème with Annapolis Opera, Countess Adele in Le Comte Ory with Opera Southwest, and Eliza in Nico Muhly's Dark Sisters with OrpheusPDX.

Every Cinderella needs a Prince Charming, and joining Ms. Ohse for this production is international tenor Zhengyi Bai. Originally from Shandong, China, Mr. Bai solidified his opera training in the States participating in the Merola Opera program and then serving as an Adler Fellow with San Francisco Opera. He has since gone on to sing internationally, performing roles that include Prince Nilsky in The Gambler at Salzburg Festival, Monostatos in Die Zauberflöte with San Francisco Opera, Goro in Madama Butterfly with both Virginia Opera and The Florentine Opera, Collin in The Anonymous Lover with Boston Lyric Opera, and Fong See in On Gold Mountain with Los Angeles Opera.

Bringing these two lovebirds together is the effervescent La Fée (The Fairy Godmother), sung in this production by the equally effervescent soprano Alisa Jordheim. Described as “vocally resplendent,” “powerful,” and possessing “impeccable coloratura,” Ms. Jordheim is praised for her compelling and vocally assured performances in opera, concert, musical theatre, new music, early music, and recital. Ms. Jordheim's recent portrayal of Soeur Constance in Dialogues des Carmélites at the Caramoor International Music Festival was met with great acclaim: Sister Constance was “beautifully taken here by the sweet-voiced, endearing soprano Alisa Jordheim” (The New York Times) and “winningly performed by Alisa Jordheim in a soprano of surprising depth and color” (Musical America). In the 2024-2025 season, Ms. Jordheim makes several role debuts, including Violetta in La traviata with Opera Western Reserve, Adina in L'elisir d'amore with the New Philharmonic, Daria-Prima Donna in Donizetti's Viva la Mamma with Florentine Opera, and the Young Girl in Cipullo's After Life with Music of Remembrance in Seattle and San Francisco, in addition to joining San Francisco Opera to cover Oscar in Un ballo in maschera and Janine-Ofwarren in The Handmaid's Tale.

Rounding out the cast as the wickedly selfish stepfamily are mezzo-soprano Samantha W. Petersen as the stepmother and Opera Orlando Studio Artists Kristen Marie Gillis and Erika Vasallo as stepsisters Noémie and Dorothée. Singing the role of Cinderella's cowardly brow-beaten father is the spectacular baritone Darren Drone, and the Opera's general director and Grammy award-winning baritone Gabriel Preisser makes quite a cameo as the Prince's dad, Le Roi. Opera Orlando is truly bringing grand opera to Dr. Phillips Center with stage director James Marvel leading a cast of over 70 singers from the Opera Orlando Chorus and Youth Company, dancers from the Orlando Ballet, and up-and-coming maestra Alexandra Enyart conducting the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra in the pit.

OPERA ON THE MAINSTAGE

Cendrillon [Cinderella] | music by Jules Massenet and libretto by Henri Cain

sung in French with English and Spanish supertitles

Friday | February 7, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday | February 9, 2025 at 2 p.m.

This charming take on the Cinderella story features sensational soprano Lindsay Ohse in the title role. Bring the whole family to enjoy this delightful opera full of love, laughter, music, and enchantment. Children under 12 years old get a $10 discount on any price level ticket.

age advisory: G

Estimated run time is two hours and 45 minutes with one intermission. A pre-show talk, free for all ticket holders, will be held on stage 50 minutes prior to each performance.

Individual tickets for Cinderella start at just $29 ($19 for kids under 12) and are on sale now exclusively through the Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.DrPhillipsCenter.org, or by calling (407) 358-6603.

