New Orlando Theater Venue is Set to Open Soon

The White Elephant Theatre Company has announced the upcoming opening of the White Elephant Cabaret Theatre at 1123 W. Fairbanks Avenue in Orlando, Florida.

The former church building will be transformed into a 100 seat, Cabaret style performing arts venue and be not only the home for The White Elephant Theatre Company, but also for any theatre production company, cabaret performer, pianist, vocalist and those needing a home to present their art.

We want the space to be a venue for all, especially those who are underserved and disenfranchised with a focus on diversity and inclusion. Where they can obtain a performance space at a reasonable cost.

We will be offering cabaret style performances in the early evening known as "The Clock out and Cabaret" series with theatrical and musical presentations in the evening.

More information can be found on our website at www.whiteelephanttheatre.com, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100075109815681 or by contacting us directly via email at info@whiteelephanttheatre.com or by phone at 321-316-2437.

The "Clock Out and Cabaret series is tentatively scheduled to begin approximately May 5th and a first undetermined grand opening theatrical presentation in Mid-June.