Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Orlando Theater Venue is Set to Open Soon

The "Clock Out and Cabaret series is tentatively scheduled to begin approximately May 5th and a first undetermined grand opening theatrical presentation in Mid-June.

Apr. 07, 2023  

New Orlando Theater Venue is Set to Open Soon

The White Elephant Theatre Company has announced the upcoming opening of the White Elephant Cabaret Theatre at 1123 W. Fairbanks Avenue in Orlando, Florida.

The former church building will be transformed into a 100 seat, Cabaret style performing arts venue and be not only the home for The White Elephant Theatre Company, but also for any theatre production company, cabaret performer, pianist, vocalist and those needing a home to present their art.

We want the space to be a venue for all, especially those who are underserved and disenfranchised with a focus on diversity and inclusion. Where they can obtain a performance space at a reasonable cost.

We will be offering cabaret style performances in the early evening known as "The Clock out and Cabaret" series with theatrical and musical presentations in the evening.

More information can be found on our website at www.whiteelephanttheatre.com, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100075109815681 or by contacting us directly via email at info@whiteelephanttheatre.com or by phone at 321-316-2437.

The "Clock Out and Cabaret series is tentatively scheduled to begin approximately May 5th and a first undetermined grand opening theatrical presentation in Mid-June.



Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse Photo
Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse
Take your first look INTO THE WOODS at the Titusville Playhouse!  The show opens Friday, April 7 and runs through Sunday, April 30! Check out photos below!
INTO THE WOODS Comes to the Titusville Playhouse This Week Photo
INTO THE WOODS Comes to the Titusville Playhouse This Week
INTO THE WOODS comes to the Titusville Playhouse this week. The show opens Friday, April 7 and runs through Sunday, April 30.
CFCArts Celebrates 100 Years Of Disney Music With ONCE UPON A DREAM Photo
CFCArts Celebrates 100 Years Of Disney Music With ONCE UPON A DREAM
Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) has announced its production of Once Upon A Dream: 100 Years of Musical Magic. Featuring 300 members, this immersive extravaganza will be a musical revue of Disney animated and live-action films from the last century.
The Bell is Tolling at the Athens Theatre With THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Photo
The Bell is Tolling at the Athens Theatre With THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
For nearly two centuries, Victor Hugo's novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, has captured the imaginations of readers all over the globe.  Set in one of the most recognizable buildings ever created, the story follows the trials and tribulations of the outcast bell ringer, Quasimodo, as he navigates through a world of colorful characters filled with lust, deceit, and revenge.  

More Hot Stories For You


Victory Productions Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! At The Garden TheatreVictory Productions Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! At The Garden Theatre
April 6, 2023

Victory Productions, a full-service entertainment company, is back at the Garden Theatre presenting another smash Broadway hit: 'Something Rotten!' following a successful run and extension with 'Rock of Ages.'
Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville PlayhousePhotos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse
April 6, 2023

Take your first look INTO THE WOODS at the Titusville Playhouse!  The show opens Friday, April 7 and runs through Sunday, April 30! Check out photos below!
INTO THE WOODS Comes to the Titusville Playhouse This WeekINTO THE WOODS Comes to the Titusville Playhouse This Week
April 6, 2023

INTO THE WOODS comes to the Titusville Playhouse this week. The show opens Friday, April 7 and runs through Sunday, April 30.
CFCArts Celebrates 100 Years Of Disney Music With ONCE UPON A DREAMCFCArts Celebrates 100 Years Of Disney Music With ONCE UPON A DREAM
April 3, 2023

Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) has announced its production of Once Upon A Dream: 100 Years of Musical Magic. Featuring 300 members, this immersive extravaganza will be a musical revue of Disney animated and live-action films from the last century.
The Bell is Tolling at the Athens Theatre With THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAMEThe Bell is Tolling at the Athens Theatre With THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
March 31, 2023

For nearly two centuries, Victor Hugo's novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, has captured the imaginations of readers all over the globe.  Set in one of the most recognizable buildings ever created, the story follows the trials and tribulations of the outcast bell ringer, Quasimodo, as he navigates through a world of colorful characters filled with lust, deceit, and revenge.  
share
close sound sound