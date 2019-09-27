Natalie Cordone Premieres Latest Solo Cabaret At Winter Park Playhouse

Nationally recognized and celebrated vocalist Natalie Cordone will return to The Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Series on October 23 and 24, 2019 with her new solo cabaret - Magic in the Air. Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.

Natalie sets the cabaret stage aglow with a magical evening of storytelling set to the music of Broadway musical theatre, jazz standards and opera arias that only the inimitable Ms. Cordone can deliver with her personal flair and superb vocals.

Natalie has played to packed houses across the country, from Off-Broadway to world class performing arts centers. She began touring the nation in 2017 with Rhapsody & Rhythm: The Gershwin Concert Experience and in that same year won Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role in the Rogers & Hammerstein revue, Some Enchanted Evening, at the Winter Park Playhouse. Natalie's work at The Playhouse will continue when she steps into the iconic role of Lucy Van Pelt in the professional Broadway length production of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown this November and December.

Ms. Cordone has most recently starred nationally with the Colorado Symphony, Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Greensboro Symphony, and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra. In 2020, she will make her debuts with the worldwide hit Cirque de la Symphonie and the San Antonio Symphony, capping a remarkable national touring presence.

Don't miss the opportunity to see Natalie Cordone in the intimate setting of The Winter Park Playhouse cabaret stage in her latest solo cabaret - Magic in the Air - for an evening of vocal artistry.

"We are always thrilled to welcome Natalie back to The Playhouse .... she is an exceptional talent! Don't miss this one!" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Once sold out, "Standing Room Only" tickets may be purchased for $10. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the cabaret begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for cabarets sell quickly so call 407-645-0145 or purchase online winterparkplayhouse.org.





