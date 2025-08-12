NOSFERATU: Orlando's Adult Vampire Experience Returns Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Renaissance Theatre Company is back for blood as it resurrects its most chilling creation: Nosferatu, Orlando's Adult Vampire Experience, now in its fifth year. From September 5th through November 8th, 2025, The Warehouse doors creak open, beckoning brave souls into a shadowy world where the undead prowl and the night never ends. Inspired by vampire lore from famous literature such as Bram Stoker's “Dracula” and TV and film such as “Interview With a Vampire” and even “Twilight,” “Buffy,” and “True Blood,” Nosferatu is a one-of-a-kind experience unlike anything in the world.

Inside a sprawling 15,468 square-foot haunted warehouse, guests dressed in all black–per the show's new required dress code—will be led by vampires through a series of immersive, spine-tingling vignettes. Each experience is different, and guests would have to visit 16 times to see every secret scene and interaction. The night culminates with The Choosing Ceremony at Vbar, the company's seductive, underground vampire nightclub. Here, under flickering candlelight and the pulse of dark beats, the centuries-old Choosing Ceremony unfolds. Once every hundred years, the coven selects a mortal to join the eternal ranks of the undead. Witness fierce performances by dancers, singers, musicians, and some of Orlando's most entrancing drag stars as the ritual reaches its bloody climax; a special preview of VBar on August 29th and 30th will include special guest and drag icon Alaska from Rupaul's Drag Race Season 5 and winner of All Stars Season 2.

“I've never seen anything quite like Nosferatu,” says Donald Rupe, Nosferatu Creator and Ren Co-Founder. He adds, “There's a huge cast of 40 performers; dancers, actors, and musicians who fully embody a vampire Coven, walking around in fully designed spaces created by a team of more than 40 artists. It's the kind of experience you'd expect to see in NYC, London, or Los Angeles, but it's right here in Orlando.”

Each year, the Nosferatu experience completely changes, boasting an entirely new concept, giving returning audiences a brand new experience, so returning guests get just as many surprises as first-time mortal visitors. Nosferatu is truly for adults 18+ as the show contains nudity, adult scenarios, and is centered on VBar, where patrons can purchase signature cocktails like the notorious VBlood, served in blood bags.

Guests can choose from a variety of ticketing options; tickets for the full Nosferatu experience are $66. VIP upgrades are available as well as VBooth private seating for up to six members of your own coven. Season tickets and Group Rates are also available. $20 Discounted Tickets for each performance will go on sale the day before each performance based upon availability.

Nosferatu is the latest installment of Renaissance Theatre Company's mission to produce new works showcasing local talents. The Ren was founded in 2021 by Donald Rupe and building owner Chris Kampmeier and is now open more than 300 nights a year.