Musical Comedy To Die For! MURDER FOR TWO Opens The Playhouse 20th Anniversary Series, August 5- 28

The Winter Park Playhouse, Central Florida's professional musical theatre, marks its 20th Anniversary with a brand-new line up of crowd-pleasing productions. Each of the six professional musicals in this new 2022-2023 series will feature audience favorites from the theatre's past, complemented with new casts, choreography and sets.

Leading off the Anniversary Series is an Off-Broadway hit to die for! Murder For Two is running August 5 -28, 2022 on the Winter Park Playhouse mainstage. Two preview performances are scheduled for Thursday August 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Friday August 5 at 2p.m.

Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. and select Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Everyone is a suspect in this perfect blend of music, mayhem, and murder! This zany blend of classic musical comedy and madcap mystery is a whodunit loaded with laughs. One actor plays the inspector and the other actor plays all 13 suspects, while both accompany themselves on the piano throughout the show! Written by Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair, Murder For Two had its premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre in 2011 and has since played to sold-out audiences all over the country.

In this 2022 Playhouse version, prominent local talent Kevin Kelly will appear alongside popular Boston area actor Jared Troilo to make up the zany duet. Sam Forrest will accompany on percussion. Christopher Leavy will music direct and Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan will direct and choreograph the production.

Kevin Kelly is a distinguished Orlando Equity actor and has captivated audiences across the globe. Show credits include The Andrews Brothers, Forever Plaid, Ruthless, Musical of Musicals, and [title of show] just to name a few. His Sinatra-like quality has garnered him title roles in The Rat Pack Lounge, Christmas My Way and the like. Kevin is known for his crooner-style, velvety smooth vocals and stellar comedic delivery. He has been a featured soloist with The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and The Sarasota Symphony.

Jared Troilo is a well-known Equity actor in the Boston area and a proud graduate of The Boston Conservatory. He has appeared on the stages of the Palace Theatre, Moonbox Productions, Shadowland Stages, Greater Boston Stage Company, Reagle Music Theatre, The Barnstormers Theatre, Fiddlehead Theatre Company and many others. Jared is an IRNE award winner for Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Kodaly in She Loves Me). Recent credits include Monty in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and Jamie in The Last Five Years (Elliott Norton Award nominee) both at The Lyric Stage Company of Boston. Recent film credits include the upcoming movie About Fate with Emma Roberts.

The New York Times calls Murder For Two - " INGENEOUS! A snazzy double-act that spins out a comic mystery animated by funny, deftly tuned songs. Don't miss this unique and hilarious musical!"

Ticket prices are $46 evenings, $43 senior evenings, $39 matinees, $22 preview performances, $20 students and theatrical industry professionals. Group discount rates for 10 people or more are available. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 25 years and younger) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available.

To purchase tickets for Murder for Two or the 20th Anniversary Series at The Winter Park Playhouse call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org