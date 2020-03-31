Michael Wanzie and Watermark Publishing Group Will Present An Online Youtube Cabaret To Benefit The Central Florida Performing Artist Relief Fund

Three long-time friends and theatrical collaborators, Director/Tony Award ®-winning Producer - Kenny Howard, Composer/Musician - Rich Charron, and Playwright/Lyricist/Producer - Michael Wanzie in conjunction with Watermark Publishing Group will present an online YouTube Cabaret to benefit the newly created CENTRAL FLORIDA PERFORMING ARTIST RELIEF FUND.

The Fund has been quickly established for the purpose of raising money to immediately disperse as gifts to individuals in need who typically earn the bulk of their income by performing in some capacity or working to provide technical and creative support for the performing arts. The fund seeks to grant emergency sustenance cash to those in the Central Florida Performing Arts Community whose lives and incomes have been disrupted as a result of the current virus pandemic.

Inspired by the recent online streaming of The Rosie O'Donnell show wherein Broadway stars performed live from their living rooms to raise money for The Actors Fund of America, the Social Distance Showcase production team has invited many of Orlando's best-known and accomplished (Mostly Musical Theater) performers who have enthusiastically agreed to entertain viewers from their homes during the live streaming showcase. Kenny Howard and Wanzie will on-screen co-host the event from Howard's home in Downtown Orlando, with Rich Charron manning the tech board and live-producing the show from his home on Florida's Space Coast.

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/725685834904503/

Artists Scheduled to Appear In The Showcase From Their Homes Include:

Blake Auburn

Doug "Taffy" Ba'aser

Andrea Canny

Ricky Cona

David Dorman

Natalie Doliner

Rebecca Fisher

William "Billy" Flanigan

Jim Harrison

Jessica Hoehn

Gabriella Juliet

Tod Kimbro

Janine Klein

Thoma "Robby" Pigott

Sam Singhaus

Randi Solomon

Blue Star

Melissa Vasquez

With special guest appearances by Fringe Circuit Favorite Chase Pajittles and Broadway's Seth Rudetsky and Justin Sargent.





