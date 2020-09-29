Mad Cow Theatre Announces Women's Voices Mini-Fests And 19th Amendment Project

Mad Cow Theatre is producing two virtual events centered around women.

Leading up to the 2020 Presidential Election, Mad Cow Theatre is producing two virtual events centered around women, the 19th Amendment Project and a continuation of our first annual Women's Voices Play Festival, Women's Voices Mini-Fests!

The 19th Amendment Project is a collection of short plays all written by women and/or non-binary playwrights celebrating the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment and its ongoing impact in our world and politics of 2020. These plays were presented at Burning Coal Theatre Company in Raleigh, NC earlier this year and Mad Cow Theatre is bringing them to Orlando and our ever-expanding virtual audience.

"We must celebrate the passing of the 19th Amendment in a way that encourages civic discourse and reminds everyone of the importance of voting and those that fought for specifically women's right to vote. These plays are very important to share with our community," said Mitzi Maxwell, Executive Director at Mad Cow Theatre.

12 short plays will be featured over 4 scheduled performances from playwrights: Clare Bayley, Susana Cook, Kelly Doyle, Jennifer Natalya Fink, Magdalena Gomez, Tamara Kissane, Carrie Knowles, Deb Margolin, Ruth Margraff, MJ Perrin, Elaine Romero, and Ariel Zetina.

Tickets Here

Women's Voices Mini-Fest - October Edition workshops new plays with professional directors, actors and dramaturgs by Kimberly Dixon-Mays, Ronni Sanlo, Katie De Bari, and Lia Romeo. This is a continuation of Mad Cow Theatre's ongoing pivot to supporting and developing new work by women+ playwrights during the COVID-19 shutdown of live theatre. Centering and focusing our work on highlighting the voices of women.

Pricing: $10 suggested donation, must register to attend. Register Here.

