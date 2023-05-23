MEAN GIRLS, THE CHER SHOW & More Set for 2023–2024 Broadway Season at the King Center for the Performing Arts

The American Theatre Guild, with ASM Global and the King Center unveiled its 23–24 Season for the King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne, FL. The BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER SERIES will include the following touring productions: MEAN GIRLS, THE CHER SHOW, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY, and JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR.

“We are thrilled to present such a strong Broadway Season for the King Center! Starting with the hit Broadway musical MEAN GIRLS, the two-time Tony Award-winner THE CHER SHOW, and the 50th anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, the 23–24 Season truly offers something for everyone,” says Amy Hamm, executive director of The American Theatre Guild. “We also plan to continue our Staging the Future mission and provide access to Broadway shows and other educational opportunities to underserved youth and community members.”

“The King Center and ASM Global are proud to partner with American Theatre Guild on now a third consecutive season of national touring Broadway here on the Space Coast. The productions patrons will see are top-notch, premium-quality shows that will bring the bright lights and big sounds of New York-Broadway right to our backyard. We are blessed to offer visitors and residents of the Space Coast and Central Florida these highly touted events as entertainment options, sharing the power of live, Broadway Theatre with friends and families alike,” said Bob Papke, G.M., King Center, V.P. Theatres ASM Global.

Information regarding Broadway season ticket packages, renewals, upgrades, and single tickets will be available soon. Please visit Click Here and follow the King Center social media channels for more information.

MEAN GIRLS

Dec. 11–12, 2023

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

THE CHER SHOW

Jan. 16–17, 2024

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award®-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy®, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY

Feb. 13–14, 2024

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY is touring North America again this year! Using huge projection photos and original film footage, featuring a full live band performing all the hits including ‘Mrs. Robinson’, ‘Cecilia’, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, ‘Homeward Bound’ and many more.

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60’s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel’s perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their “Bridge Over Troubled Water” album was nominated at the Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their “The Sound of Silence” awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

March 11–12, 2024

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.

