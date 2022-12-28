MAN OF LA MANCHA to be Presented at Riverside Theatre as Part of 50th Anniversary Season

Riverside Theatre will celebrate its 50th Anniversary season by presenting the American Classic, Man of La Mancha. Man of La Mancha performs on the Stark Stage from January 3-22, 2023.

Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes' 17th century masterpiece, Don Quixote, Man of La Mancha is one of the most honored musicals of the American theatre.

With a book by Dale Wassermen, music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion, the story follows failed author and tax collector, Miguel de Cervantes, who is imprisoned during the chaotic days of the Spanish Inquisition. Imprisoned with his manservant, Sancho Panza, for crimes against the church, Cervantes must persuade his fellow inmates not to destroy the few possessions he brought with him in a trunk, which includes his unfinished novel, Don Quixote.

Seeking to save his manuscript, Cervantes performs as Don Quixote in front of his fellow inmates. Donning a costume and makeup from his trunk, he turns into an old knight and engages the other prisoners with his adventures of chivalry and injustice. In the end, Cervantes' story deeply affects those imprisoned and he is able to keep his precious novel.

Man of La Mancha started out as a non-musical play for written for television by Mr. Wasserman and aired on CBS' "DuPont Show of the Month" starring Lee J. Cobb and Colleen Dewhurst. Years after the broadcast, Mr. Wasserman was approached by director Albert Marre to turn the play into a musical.

After opening off-Broadway at a theater in Greenwich Village in November 1965, Man of La Mancha moved to the Martin Beck Theatre and two subsequent theaters before it closed in March 1971 with a Broadway run of 2,328 performances.

The production won 5 Tony Awards in 1966 including Best Musical, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Richard Kiley), Best Director (Albert Marre), Best Score (Mitch Leigh and Joe Darion) and Best Scenic Design (Howard Bay). Man of La Mancha made Richard Kiley an international star.

Riverside Theatre's production is Directed and Choreographed by DJ Salisbury and stars Edward Staudenmayer (Cervantes/Don Quixote), Lianne Marie Dobbs (Aldonza), Tony Chiroldes (Sancho), Derrick Davis (Carrasco), Edward Juvier (The Padre), David Benoit (Innkeeper/Governor), Caitlin Finnie (Antonia), April Armstrong (Housekeeper), Tauren Hagans (Maria), Wesley Slade (Barber) and Paola Hernandez (Fermina).

The remaining cast includes: Philp Ancheta, Kara Arena, Andre Aultmon, Rhys Kauffman, Bernell Lassai III, Alexander Levin, Enrique Miguel, Alexandra Osorio and Kit Treece.

The production crew includes: Michael Gribbin (Music Director), Michael Schweikardt (Scenic Designer), Lauren T. Roark (Costume Designer), Siobian Jones (Wig Designer), Travis McHale (Lighting Designer), Craig Beyrooti (Sound Designer), Ingrid Louise Olson (Production Stage Manager) and Sarah Luedloff (Assistant Stage Manager). Casting was done in New York City by Wojcik Casting Team.

Man of La Mancha performs January 3-22, 2023 on the Stark Stage at Riverside Theatre. Tickets start at $45. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 772-231-6990 or online at www.riversidetheatre.com.

Performances are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7:30pm; Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm; with matinees on Wednesdays, select Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm.