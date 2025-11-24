Local Theatres Reunite For Conway Cares Holiday Food Drive To Address Weekend Hunger

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Three Central Florida arts organizations Orlando Family Stage, Orlando Shakes, and Winter Park Playhouse will partner once again for the return of the Conway Cares Holiday Food Drive.

The relaunch will respond to a growing local need for weekend food support among students. Donation drop-off locations will be available throughout the holiday season at Orlando Family Stage and Orlando Shakes.

This year’s collection sites are Orlando Family Stage at 1001 E. Princeton Street and Orlando Shakes at 812 E. Rollins Street. Winter Park Playhouse will join the effort while performing its holiday programming at Orlando Shakes during ongoing venue renovations.

Conway Cares was founded in 2011 after Orlando Family Stage Artistic Director Jeff Revels learned of local students experiencing hunger between Friday lunch and Monday breakfast. The first filled backpacks were distributed within days through a partnership with a nearby Conway-area school. Fourteen years later, the program continues through collaborations with neighborhood schools and Servant’s Heart Center, serving up to 150 students per week at peak times.

The return of the food drive arrives at a time of increased need and will continue Conway Cares’ long-standing relationship with audiences who have contributed year-round through performances, educational programs, and family events. Revels said, “Year after year, our audiences have helped care for families in our neighborhoods. Their steady generosity is the reason this program has fed so many children, and why it continues to matter so much. It shows that the arts support community needs in a real, tangible way.”

The drive will focus on shelf-stable items such as granola bars, fruit cups, juice boxes, peanut-butter crackers, pasta dishes, and canned vegetables. Donations may be brought to holiday performances or dropped off during regular operating hours. Theatre leaders noted in a joint statement: “Whether you are a grandparent who loves supporting local kids or a parent who understands the pressures families face, this drive offers a way to give back. It is one of the simplest ways to make a direct impact.”

Collections will continue throughout the holiday season to help ensure students remain supported during school breaks.

ORLANDO SHAKES

Tickets and more information at orlandoshakes.org

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Runs November 26–December 28, 2025

A retelling of Dickens’s holiday classic.

THE NAT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

December 8–9, 2025

Nat Zegree performs an evening of Christmas selections and original material.

WINTER PARK PLAYHOUSE

Tickets and more information at winterparkplayhouse.org

HONKY TONK ANGELS: HOLIDAY HOEDOWN

Now playing through December 20, 2025

A Nashville-themed holiday musical.

SPOTLIGHT CABARET SERIES FEATURING CAROL STEIN

December 10–11, 2025 at 7:30pm

An evening of cabaret and storytelling.

SINATRA AND FRIENDS

December 16, 2025 at 7:30pm

A one-night program of Sinatra classics performed by Mark Raisch and The Martinis.

ORLANDO FAMILY STAGE

Tickets and more information at orlandofamilystage.com

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS: LIVE ON STAGE

Now playing through December 23, 2025

A stage adaptation of the Peanuts special.

WIZARD OF OZ (Youth Academy Production)

Runs December 5–7, 2025

A youth production of the classic story.

STORY STROLL: SNOOPY’S WINTER ADVENTURE

Select mornings in December 2025

An outdoor interactive program for young children.

BABY & ME: WOODSTOCK’S JINGLE JAM

Select mornings in December 2025

A sensory-based holiday program for infants and caregivers.