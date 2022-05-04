John Logan's RED Coming To Osceola Arts This May

Osceola Arts will bring John Logan's Red to the stage for the very first time. Beginning Friday, May 6th and running through Sunday, May 22nd, the Osceola Arts Main stage will host this Tony Award-winning play.

John Logan's Red is an intense and exciting look at abstract expressionist Mark Rothko. After landing the biggest commission in the history of Modern Art, he and his assistant unveil a portrait of an artist's motivation and vulnerability all while creating his ultimate work. This production features the talented two person cast of David Lowe and Jake Teixeira and is directed by Donald Rupe. Rupe is returning to direct at Osceola Arts after getting his start here almost 20 years ago.

Tickets are only $28, with Senior, student and group rates available. Showtimes for Red are 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2pm on Sundays, and an additional 2pm matinee performance on Saturday, February 5th. An American Sign Language-interpreted performance will be featured during the May 21st matinee. Please note this production contains mature language and is not suitable for children.

Osceola Arts is also pleased to bring two new art exhibits to our galleries. Artistic Unity: Crealdé School of Art Faculty & Fellows art exhibit opened on April 22nd and will be on display through May 22nd in the Main Galleries. The Artistic Unity exhibition is an acclamation of the multi-faceted Crealdé School of Art Painting and Drawing Fellowship Students, Studio Artists and Faculty. Both Osceola Arts and Creadlé share a unified intent to spark Creativity, Exploration, and Unexpected Connections with the goal of uniting and transforming Central Florida communities through the arts.

Additionally, METAMORPHOSIS: Works by Alejandro Selmi will be on display in the Studio Gallery April 11th through June 5th. Alejandro Selmi's artworks are a form of protest. The viewer can see the metamorphosis that he creates with materials that are discarded and transformed into beautiful works of art. The artist hopes that the viewer will take the time to search for the meaning of each piece with vivid curiosity. A reception for both exhibits will be held on Saturday, April 30th from 2pm - 5pm. All exhibits and receptions are free and open to the public.

For additional information or to purchase show tickets visit OsceolaArts.org or call 407-846-6257.

The mission of Osceola Arts is to promote, cultivate and foster interest and participation in the arts by providing affordable and accessible programs and facilities that encourage artistic expression in the diverse community they serve. Osceola Arts, a non-profit organization, is located at 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744. For more information visit OsceolaArts.org.