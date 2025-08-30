John Cavazos Performs Solo Cabaret MY BROADWAY FOOTLIGHTS at Mandell Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway veteran Mr. John Cavazos brings his powerhouse vocals and captivating story to the Winter Park Playhouse stage in his original solo cabaret - My Broadway Footlights - held in The Mandell Theater at Orlando Shakes, September 17 and 18, 2025. Playhouse Music Director Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.



Join Mr. Cavazos as he tells the fascinating story of his career all while performing hit songs from such celebrated musicals as The Fantasticks, Showboat, Brigadoon, Carousel, Dear Evan Hansen and many more!

John made his New York City debut at Radio City Music Hall dancing and singing with The Rockettes. His Broadway debut was in the acclaimed Broadway run of My Fair Lady with Rex Harrison. Additionally, he had a starring role and worked with Stephen Sondheim in Pacific Overtures. John shared the stage with the famed Marilyn Horne in the production of Rossini's Tancredi at Carnegie Hall.

John's numerous regional credits include Westchester Broadway Theatre, Sacramento Music Circus, Arena Stage, The Winter Park Playhouse, Orlando Family Stage, The Ren, Orlando Shakes, and The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. He has had a lengthy career with Walt Disney World including 13 years with two of their premiere singing groups - Voices Of Liberty, and The Dapper Dans of Main Street. For the last 15 years, John served as Rehearsal Director for Disney's Candlelight Choir at EPCOT, and as Workshop Director at Disney Performing Arts.

John Cavazos has served as Music Director for A Christmas Carol, The Fantasticks, A Sondheim Tribute, and Henry V at Orlando Shakes and has been featured in three new musical works in the Florida Festival of New Musicals at the Winter Park Playhouse. Most recently John has been seen as "Boss Tweed" in Brooklyn's Bridge at The Dr. Phillips Center. John is a proud alumnus of Brooklyn College of Music and holds a B.A. in Music from Rollins College.



"John is an incredibly powerful performer and his popular song selection and stories about his career in New York make this a cabaret not to be missed! Get you tickets today!" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.



Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabarets are being performed inside the Mandell Theater at Orlando Shakes located at 812 E. Rollins Street Orlando FL 32803. Tickets are $23 and all seats are reserved.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the cabaret begins at 7:30 p.m. Call The Winter Park Playhouse box office 407-645-0145 to reserve tickets or go online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Winter Park Playhouse