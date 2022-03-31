Jakob Karr Brings Original Show AIN'T DONE BAD To Renaissance Theatre Company, April 21 - May 1

Renaissance Theatre Company presents Ain't Done Bad playing April 21 - May 1, 2022 at the Ren in Orlando.

Created by "So You Think You Can Dance" star Jakob Karr and Winner of the 2021 Orlando Fringe Festival Critics' Choice Award, Ain't Done Bad is a story of becoming.

It takes inspiration from the story told by Reba McIntire in her signature hit "Fancy" and features the vivid, revelatory music of Orville Peck. Ain't Done Bad explores the experience of growing up, coming out and finding love, using dance to celebrate the journey of leaving shame behind to embrace your authentic, vulnerable voice, all without speaking a word.

Originally from Orlando, Florida, Ain't Done Bad Creator and Choreographer Jakob Karr grew up around theme parks and watching dancers from a very young age. At 12-years-old he began dancing, and he has performed all over the country as well as most of Europe, Australia, Japan and India. His credits include: Cirque du Soleil's VOLTA; So You Think You Can Dance Season 6 - Runner Up; The RADIO CITY New York Spectacular (Mia Michaels); Rock the Ballet; VIVA ELVIS by Cirque du Soleil; Kiss Me Kate at Barrington Stage; The 82nd Annual Academy Awards; America's Got Talent; GLEE; and Company XIV.

"We are so happy to debut our next stellar production Ain't Done Bad created by the phenomenal local talent Jakob Karr," says Co-Founder of The Ren Donald Rupe. "Ain't Done Bad premiered to rave reviews at Orlando Fringe, and we are very excited to share this beautiful, moving story with many more audiences."

Renaissance Theatre Company (or the Ren) was founded by Donald Rupe and Chris Kampmeier in February 2021. The Ren moved into its new 15,468 square foot theatre space in Loch Haven Park in Summer 2021. The Ren is dedicated to bringing original theatre to Orlando and beyond. Through fair pay for artists, sustainability and diversity, the company hopes to grow a new audience for theatre in Orlando.

Experience Ain't Done Bad playing April 21 - May 1, 2022 at Renaissance Theatre Company located at 415 E. Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803. Tickets are $30. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.rentheatre.com.