Interview: Lindsay Northen And Jared Bradshaw performing in ON THE ROCKS cabaret at the Hyatt Regency Orlando

A new cabaret series is coming to the Orlando featuring stars from some of Broadway's most beloved musicals. The series, called "On the Rocks" premieres on Saturday, February 18th at the newly renovated Rocks Lounge at the Hyatt Regency Orlando and is just the first of three concerts planned. During each one-hour show, performers will share songs and stories from their lives on-stage, accompanied by pianist John R. Mason, III. Taking the stage for the first performance in the series will be Lindsay Northen (WICKED) and Jared Bradshaw (JERSEY BOYS, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY), a talented husband and wife duo who relocated to Orlando during the pandemic and have come to call the City Beautiful home. I caught up with Jared and Lindsay and talked about their Broadway journey, how they ended up here in Orlando, their YouTube following and what to expect during their evening of cabaret.

Can you tell us a little bit about your background and your life in the theatre?

Jared Bradshaw: I was born in Georgia, and I grew up in the church watching my Dad preach and my Mom sing. So that's where I got it and doing summer stock, that's where we both got our professional start - at the Heritage Repertory Theater at the University of Virginia. I started a couple of years before Lindsay, because I'm a couple of years older than her and then my first gig after college and summer stock was with the Disney Cruise Line on the Disney Wonder. I loved working for Disney, and we did Hercules, Voyage of the Ghost Ship and Disney Dreams, and I got to host a game show, "Who Wants to Be a Mouseketeer?" which I think is my true calling in life. I remember in my exit interview Disney was like, "Would you like to do another cruise? Would you like to go to Tokyo? Would you like to work in the parks in Orlando?" But my Broadway dreams were too large. So, I went to New York on the money I saved from the cruise job and did some little Off-Broadway shows and regional shows. I got to do Forbidden Broadway for three years, which was the best training ground and that led to JERSEY BOYS in Chicago, then the National Tour and then Broadway. I did that for eight years, five years on Broadway, and then CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY and almost that whole time Lindsey was doing WICKED.

Lindsay Northen: Yes, I did WICKED for 15 years, if you count the pandemic years, which I do because 15 is a cuter number than 13. But backing up a bit - I went to Elon College in North Carolina and my senior year we were doing A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC and being the nerdiest, most obsessed music theater student I was like, "Oh, my gosh! Obviously I'm going to be Ann, I'm the only one like could really hit the high notes." Actually, none of this was true. There were several students who could do it, but in my mind I was convinced they had chosen the show for me. So, I audition for it, and much to my horror and dismay, I was not cast in that show. And after I mourned that loss with all the stages of grief, I went to the Elon Library to get on the computer and saw a post about auditions for the national tour of THE SOUND OF MUSIC. Still angry from not being cast, I decided I would audition and prove them wrong. So, on Winter break I flew up to New York and auditioned for Liesl but ended up being cast as Maria, which was one of the coolest things that's ever happened to me. It changed the trajectory of my whole life. But the summer before that is where Jared comes in. We were working together at the Heritage Repertory Theatre doing the musical RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET. So, I was working with Jared, and we were living in this frat house at UVA with all these other young people and would go to rehearsal every day in the basement of a Lutheran church. Jared would wear these Broadway T-shirts every day, and I had a great time making fun of Jared for this, but I really had a crush on him.

Jared: So, for our first date, she drove me up to an audition at the Signature Theater in DC for A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM and we dipped fries in our frosty at Wendy's. But then she moved to New York and found her own place, and worked at The Goodspeed, and then she got a WICKED audition. I told her she should brace herself since she probably wouldn't get it.

Lindsay: But amazingly, I did book it on the first try because they were looking for exactly me. So, I opened in WICKED in 2007 as the understudy for Glinda and in the ensemble, and then stayed until November 1st, 2021. And during that time, I was also able to book some commercials and TV on the side. But being in one show for 15 years is sort of an artistic and emotional challenge. I started that before we were married, and then we got married, and then had our daughter Georgia, who's now 9. So, while it was a great experience, and it was a luxury to get to do it for so long. It was also physically really hard.

And then the pandemic changed everything.

Jared: Yes, after CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY closed I was doing SISTER ACT at Paper Mill, and then the pandemic hit.

Lindsay: All of a sudden, we were around each other all the time. We had raised our daughter with a lot of help from babysitters. We didn't get to put her to bed for the first six years of her life unless it was a Monday. So, all of a sudden, we were getting to be different kinds of parents and be much more involved, and I felt like I got to know her more every day. So, we started doing these concerts together. During that time people were starved for music and theater and live entertainment. So, we started doing these concerts in people's driveways outside, and Jared would build these set lists.

Jared: It was wonderful. We would bring a large speaker and our phone, and we were the stage manager and the producers.

Lindsay: We had to learn fast, and things didn't go right all the time, but we would fix them the next time. It was great to watch how much joy these little driveway concerts brought.

Jared: A cabaret is more than just songs, otherwise it's just a recital. What we learned by doing these cabarets for these people is the audience wants to know about you. They want to know you, they want to know your story, and they want to know your personality. It's what's between the songs that makes a really great cabaret.

Lindsay: People want to be connected. They want to see themselves in your story, too.

So, how did you end up here in Orlando? What drew you here?

Lindsay: We were working for an insurance company doing these industrial videos talking about Medicare. They hired us because we were married. It was deep in the pandemic so we could do the video next to each other because we lived together. They used to send representatives to people's houses but they couldn't do that anymore, so they created these videos explaining the options.

Jared: We were in Savannah at the time, and the company said if we were in Orlando or Atlanta it would be much easier. So, we came down here and rented an apartment and thought it would be cool if Disney were to have auditions.

Lindsay: There were other Orlando connections too. I had also done a Publix commercial when I lived in New York that shot in Tampa, and I met all these actors who were local Orlando actors, and they hooked me up with their agent. I also had a friend at WICKED, Lindsey Hose, whose husband, Adam Hose, had gone to do, FINDING NEMO THE MUSICAL, and she quit Broadway to go with him to Orlando in the hopes of booking that show also. And it was the bravest thing I had ever seen. So, it was always sort of an unspoken retirement plan in the back of our minds. But we just escalated it by like 10 years.

Jared: So, we got down here, and we were going to the parks and a friend of ours was like you should have a YouTube show (Editor's Note: You can find the Broadway Bradshaws videos here.) At first we were like "We don't have the time, or the money." And this amazing person said what if I get you the camera, and send you to all the Disney resorts and pay for it. And so that blew our minds, and it gave us something to do.

Lindsay: Ultimately, we chose a lifestyle change. We thought, people live to be like 100 years old. And you know, we spent the first 30 or 40 years doing theater in New York, and we're gonna spend the next however many years in Florida, and that still leaves several years for us to either stay or go or try something else.

And if you are like me, you have gotten to see how rich and robust the theatrical community is here in Orlando.

Lindsay: We've been blown away by the talent in this town, especially the vocalists. Our first Disney gig was for DEG (Disney Event Group) and I remember my jaw was like on the floor. The performers here are just so incredibly talented.

So, let's talk about your upcoming show. I am so excited for Broadway on the Rocks - such a great addition to the Orlando theatrical scene. And you get to give the very first performance. Tell us more about the show.

Jared: Well, the first thing people ask is are you singing something from WICKED or JERSEY BOYS, or CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, and the short answer is yes, of course we are.

Lindsay: I learned that if I don't people will make me. I tried to take "Popular" out of a concert one time, and it did not work. The people were like "you didn't sing it!", so I put it back in there. We're singing some stuff from those shows, but with like a twist.

Jared: Our accompanist is John R. Mason, III who is our favorite accompanist here in Orlando. He actually played our NEMO auditions. We had done a concert with him before and we walked in, and there was John.

Lindsay: So, the concert is in a new space in the Hyatt Regency - "The Rocks Lounge" which they have completely overhauled. And Melissa Braverman came up with the idea for this cabaret series where she can bring in Broadway caliber talent.

Jared: There are 150 seats, a baby grand piano and it's classy, like Don't Tell Mama's in New York.

Lindsay: So it's an intimate experience. We have some funny stuff too and a lot of stories about us, how we got here, and stories about our relationship and what it's like for two Broadway people to move to Orlando. And so, I think that's what makes our show a lot of fun.

Jared: We sing some Disney stuff too, and while it is definitely family friendly it's not a kid's show.

Lindsay: I mean you can bring your like Broadway loving nine-year-old, but it is really more of a date night.

Jared: It's right after Valentine's Day, so it's perfect. You can surprise your spouse. And come see the Broadway Bradshaws!

Lindsay: So, we're really excited, and we hope to get to do some more cabarets here in Orlando.

And what can audiences expect if they come out to the show on February18th?

Jared: With your ticket price you get reserved seating, a welcome cocktail, a set menu of hors d'oeuvres and gratuities as well. It's a really great deal.

Lindsay: We have had some families on YouTube who have asked if there would be chance to say hello and we will definitely do that. We would love to see you and shake your hand and take a picture.

I was actually going to ask about that. What it's like to have a bit of an internet following?

Lindsay: Yeah, we have people who have been watching us on YouTube and want to come and see us perform. We have been very surprised by people from all over as far as Australia who have come to see us. So yeah, you never know who's watching your videos.

Jared: They want to be in Orlando and see what's happening in Orlando, and we come out with an episode every week. We just went on the Disney Wish last week, so that episode comes out tomorrow. So, it's really cool.

I know this is a one night only event, but what's next for you both?

Jared: Well, we are both still doing NEMO at Animal Kingdom. We are both learning new roles. I'm learning my third shark. I'm full time Bruce and I learned Anchor, Mr. Ray and now Chum who is the third shark. That way if somebody calls out, they can move you around so they don't have to cancel a show. It's really smart. I mean, I played 10 out of the 11 roles in JERSEY BOYS. I want to learn five or six roles here so I can be more valuable. And it keeps you fresh because you don't have to play the same role.

Lindsay: Yeah. I played the same track in WICKED for 15 years so the idea of knowing different versions of the same show is extremely appealing.

Jared: And there a lot happening here in town, places like Orlando Shakes. We haven't auditioned for anything there yet but eventually will if they're doing a show where I'm right for something.

Lindsay: And there are really so many enthusiastic artists here that just want to make art. And we're glad to be a part of it.

Well, we're glad you're part of it as well!

ON THE ROCKS takes place in the Rocks Lounge at the Hyatt Regency Orlando located at 9801 International Drive. The Broadway Bradshaws (Lindsay Northen and Jared Bradshaw) perform on Saturday, February 18th. Tickets start at $45 and include reserved seating, a set menu of signature hors d'oeuvres, a welcome drink, one-hour performance and gratuity. Future shows include Megan Reinking (HAIR, DRACULA THE MUSICAL, HBO's Boardwalk Empire) on March 4th and Justin Matthew Sargent (ROCK OF AGES, SPIDERMAN: TURN OFF THE DARK, NBC's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE) on March 31st. All performances begin at 7:30pm. Doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets can be purchased on EventBrite.

All photos provided by Jared Bradshaw and Lindsay Northen