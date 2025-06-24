Individual Tickets on Sale For Opera Orlando Summer Concert Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This 2025-26 season, Opera Orlando is celebrating its 10th Anniversary, and the festivities kick off in August with its annual Summer Concert Series at the University Club of Winter Park. Three intimate and drama-filled concerts on three consecutive Sundays will feature singers who can be seen throughout Opera Orlando’s upcoming Opera on the MainStage series at Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. New this season, patrons can select their seats ahead of time, and regular and VIP packages are available that both include pre- and post-show receptions with wine, appetizers, and desserts. Individual tickets now on sale, or take advantage of a series subscription and save up to $30 for all three concerts: August 10, 17, and 24 at 2 p.m.

“Subscriptions are selling fast for this year’s Summer Series, and, given seating is limited, patrons should act fast to enjoy both new and familiar opera stars up close and personal,” stated Opera Orlando general director Gabriel Preisser. “Each concert will provide a special preview to the season, and I am personally excited to be joined by my two baritone buddies for the August 17 performance. With Company favorite Robin Stamper on piano, these concerts are the perfect way to launch our 10th Anniversary season celebration!”

LA VIE BOHÈME

Sunday | August 10, 2025 at 2 p.m.

soprano Bizhou Chang | pianist Robin Stamper

Chinese-American soprano Bizhou Chang is quickly becoming known for her warmth of tone and thrilling interpretations of opera’s most beloved roles. This past season, she performed the role of Pamina in the world premiere of The Temple: A Magic Flute Experience — an immersive production based on Mozart's The Magic Flute — with Opera Columbus and Fiordiligi in Così fan tutte with Pensacola Opera. In the 2022-23 season, Ms. Chang was once again with Pensacola Opera performing Mimì in La Bohème, and she made her company debuts as Liù in Turandot with Opera Southwest and Countess Almaviva in Le nozze di Figaro with Knoxville Opera. This season with Opera Orlando, Ms. Chang will sing Mimì in the MainStage opener La Bohème, and her summer concert will feature several selections from Puccini’s beloved classic, based on the French novel by Henri Murger, Scènes de la vie de bohème.

Additionally, for this concert only, Opera Orlando’s general director Gabriel Preisser and artistic director Grant Preisser will present a special preview of the Company’s 2025-26 10th Anniversary season.





THREE’S COMPANY | The 3 Baritones

Sunday | August 17, 2025 at 2 p.m.

baritone Brian James Myer | baritone Gabriel Preisser | bass-baritone Nathan Stark

pianist Robin Stamper



Three’s company and you’re the crowd! The 3 Baritones (Brian James Myer, Gabriel Preisser, and Nathan Stark) are back with new serenades, new hijinks, and maybe some new jokes for a special reunion concert. All three have been featured in past Opera Orlando productions and events including La Bohème in 2017 and The Barber of Seville at Casa Feliz in 2018. This season, all three can be seen in the Orlando premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning opera Silent Night in Steinmetz Hall.

Puerto Rican-American baritone Brian James Myer has earned accolades for his “richly detailed characterization” and “delightfully resonant” sound. This season, he will join Brooklyn Art Song Society for a recital featuring selected sacred songs from Hugo Wolf’s Spanische Liederbuch, sing Youssef Biboldo in Llantos 1492 with Opera Southwest, and perform the title role in Don Giovanni with the Cleveland Institute of Music. Recent roles include the leading role of Rey in Before Night Falls with Opera Southwest, and a featured soloist at the 25th Anniversary Gala with Opera Las Vegas.

Grammy award-winning baritone Gabriel Preisser is described as having “a matinée idol’s charm and charisma.” He excels not only in the classical repertoire but is especially noted for his work in musical theater, operetta, and contemporary works. He maintains an active performance schedule throughout the US with over fifty operatic and music theater roles in his repertoire with over thirty different companies.

Praised by The Washington Post as having a voice of “unearthly power,” The Houston Press as being a “blow away singer,” and the San Jose Mercury News as a “natural comic actor,” award-winning bass-baritone Nathan Stark has performed on opera, concert, and recital stages throughout the United States, Europe, and China. Hailing from Hughson, California, Mr. Stark has performed over 50 professional roles with opera houses throughout North America, including The Metropolitan Opera, Cincinnati Opera, Arizona Opera, Atlanta Opera, Virginia Opera, and Opera San Jose. Equally comfortable on the concert stage, he has performed as a soloist with leading ensembles including Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the Chicago Philharmonic, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, Long Beach Symphony, San Diego Symphony Orchestra, and the Holland Symphony Orchestra.

ARIAPALOOZA!

Sunday | August 24, 2025 at 2 p.m.

tenor Brendan J. Boyle | pianist Robin Stamper



Hailing from Topeka, Kansas, tenor Brendan J. Boyle is quickly gaining attention for his combination of heroic sound and imposing stage presence. His repertoire spans a diverse range of roles, from the romantic Rodolfo in Puccini's La Bohème to the commanding Father in Ragtime, garnering acclaim for his ability to embody characters with depth and authenticity. He recently made his debut with Wichita Opera in the role of the Prince in Dvořák's Rusalka, and he returned to Toledo Opera to sing the role of Cavaradossi in Puccini's Tosca. This season with Opera Orlando, he will take on the lead tenor role in Silent Night, Nikolaus Sprink.

All Summer Concert Series performances begin at 2 p.m. and take place at the University Club of Winter Park, located at 841 North Park Avenue, Winter Park, Florida 32789. Admission includes reserved seating and pre- and post-concert receptions, with wine, appetizers, and desserts.

