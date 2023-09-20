Give Kids The World Village Hosts An Evening Of Improv To Make Wishes Possible, September 23

Belly laughs, hoots and chuckles will be the order of the evening on Saturday, September 23, as the stars of Comedy Warehouse and SAK Comedy Lab host An Evening Of Improv at Give Kids The World Village. Comedians John Connon, Robert Pigott, Lisa Glaze, Mark Daniel and Carol Stein will headline the celebrated cast to raise funds for the Village, an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Kissimmee, FL, that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost.

Tickets can be purchased at Click Here for the fundraiser, which is part of the Village's Hearts of Reality influencer engagement program. The event begins at 7:00 pm at Give Kids The World Village, located at 210 S. Bass Road in Kissimmee. Interviews are available upon request.

Proceeds will create joy, optimism and hope for the more than 8,400 critically ill children and their families who visit Give Kids The World Village each year. More than 30,000 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with a critical illness each year, and half of those who are eligible for a wish choose to visit Central Florida and its world-renowned theme parks. Give Kids The World is the nonprofit that fulfills all of these wishes, providing every wish family with an all-inclusive dream vacation including transportation; accommodations; all meals and snacks; nightly entertainment; donated theme park tickets; daily gifts; and non-stop fun at the Village, a storybook destination featuring an array of accessible rides and attractions. Since 1986, nearly 200,000 wish children and their families from all 50 states and 77 countries have been welcomed to the Village to laugh together, play together, and create priceless memories away from hospital stays and medical treatments…the impact of which is immeasurable.

Give Kids The World is one of less than 1% of all U.S. charities to receive Charity Navigator's highest rating 17 years in a row. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.gktw.org. For information about An Evening Of Improv, visit Click Here.