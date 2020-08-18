Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Garden Theatre Will Present HELLO, DOLLY! Beginning This Month

Article Pixel

The show will be presented August 27 - September 27.

Aug. 18, 2020  
Garden Theatre Will Present HELLO, DOLLY! Beginning This Month

The Garden Theatre will present Hello, Dolly! August 27 - September 27.

The musical features music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart. It is based on the play "The Matchmaker" by Thornton Wilder. This production is directed by Joseph C. Walsh

When matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi is hired to arrange a marriage for the miserly half-millionaire Horace Vandergelder, she easily finds him the perfect mate- herself! Full of humor, romance, and exquisite dancing, this blockbuster Broadway hit features some of the greatest songs ever written for the theatre, from "Before the Parade Passes By," "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," and "It Only Takes a Moment" to the irresistible title song, "Hello, Dolly!"

Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.gardentheatre.org/play/hello-dolly/.


Related Articles View More Orlando Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Music Mountain Theatre Family Sing-A-Long Announced
  • 10HL Looks To The Future; Re-Emergence Embodies Inclusion To Address All Identities
  • DANCE ON THE LAWN, The Free Outdoor Dance Festival Has Gone Virtual
  • Professional Performance Prep Announces Casting For PSYKIDZ