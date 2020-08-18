Garden Theatre Will Present HELLO, DOLLY! Beginning This Month

The show will be presented August 27 - September 27.

The Garden Theatre will present Hello, Dolly! August 27 - September 27.

The musical features music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart. It is based on the play "The Matchmaker" by Thornton Wilder. This production is directed by Joseph C. Walsh

When matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi is hired to arrange a marriage for the miserly half-millionaire Horace Vandergelder, she easily finds him the perfect mate- herself! Full of humor, romance, and exquisite dancing, this blockbuster Broadway hit features some of the greatest songs ever written for the theatre, from "Before the Parade Passes By," "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," and "It Only Takes a Moment" to the irresistible title song, "Hello, Dolly!"

Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.gardentheatre.org/play/hello-dolly/.

