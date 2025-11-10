Downtown Arts District to Celebrates Grand Opening of CityArts Café

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Downtown Orlando's dynamic arts and cultural organization, the Downtown Arts District, will host the grand opening of CityArts Café this Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The café will open at 8am, and Downtown Arts District will commemorate the exciting occasion with a special ribbon cutting and remarks at 11am, free coffee tastings, art activations, live music and giveaways.

Located adjacent to CityArts Orlando housed inside the historic Rogers Kiene Building, the 530-square foot café will serve delicious Lavazza espresso based coffee, drip, a variety of tea and tisanes and soft drinks. Food served will include pastries such as croissants, scones, muffins and bagels made fresh by Olde Hearth Bakery. Partial proceeds support local artists. The cafe will also feature art from DAD's 3rd Thursday monthly rotating exhibition that serves as a creative and comfortable atmosphere to enjoy the menu.

Enjoy CityArts Café opening this Wednesday, November 12, 2025 located at 37 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. Hours of operation are Tuesday thru Sunday 8am-3pm. For more information, visit www.cityartscafe.com and https://downtownartsdistrict.com/.