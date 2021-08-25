Donor Purchases Downtown Orlando Building For Renaissance Theatre Company

Renaissance Theatre Company, a new non-profit dedicated to bringing original theatrical experiences to life, is starting off with a bang. Chris Kampmeier, a local philanthropist and founding board member of the organization, is purchasing the 15,468 square foot warehouse at 415 E Princeton Street in Orlando to create a permanent home for the non-profit. Details for the massive undertaking are as follows:

● The space will one day boast a performance venue with 200 seats, a large lobby/bar space for pre/post-show events and cabarets, a rehearsal space that can house smaller performances or developmental staging for new works, shops for construction and storage of scenic, prop, and costume elements, as well as dressing room spaces for performers. The space will house smaller crowds until eventual renovations take place.

● "Welcome to the Renaissance," an Open House-style fundraising event, is scheduled for the evenings of September 10-11, with all proceeds to benefit future programming, theatre equipment, and construction. Donations can also be given online. Seerentheatre.com/giveusmoney for more details and to RSVP for the fundraiser and tour of the space.

● "Nosferatu," a one-of-a-kind theatrical horror event, will be the first performance in the new building, and will run for selected dates from October 1-31st. Seerentheatre.com/nosferatu for details and for tickets.

● The mission of Renaissance Theatre Company is this: To create and develop original theatrical experiences in Orlando and beyond, with intentional focus on fair pay for artists, environmental sustainability, highlighting diverse perspectives, and creating Theatre in new and innovative ways.

● Baker Barrios Architects, a leader in arts and entertainment architecture, will oversee a theatrical conversion of the site, though performances are set to begin in the building right away. Their work includes the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, and the upcoming Black Box Theatre at Rollins College.

Chris Kampmeier returned to Orlando in 2015 from San Francisco, where he was an early member of the engineering team who built Square. A life-long musician, he first collaborated with Renaissance's Artistic Director Donald Rupe as a guitarist and drummer for From Here, and then on Flying Lessons, a show that Rupe brought to New York City in 2019.

Kampmeier notes: "A thriving arts and cultural community is one of the strongest indicators of a flourishing city, and people with means can contribute by creating good-paying jobs for upcoming artists who want to bring new works to life. Live theatre is one of the best ways to experience and internalize a different perspective, and I think Donald's plans for the space will have a long-term impact on our city. I hope this inspires other patrons to consider giving in big ways to deserving local organizations."

Artistic Director Donald Rupe is a local playwright/producer/director and Central Florida native who has already made his mark on Central Florida. Donald taught Theatre at his alma mater in Kissimmee, Florida for 7 years prior to founding the Theatre program at Central Florida Community Arts, where he remained for five full seasons. Donald was also on the teaching faculty at Valencia College, and has recently found success as a writer (Flying Lessonspremiered in New York City in 2019, and locals may be familiar with some of his other titles:From Here; Bright Young Things; Once I Laughed, and others).

Donald says that he is elated and focused on the future: "Of course this is a dream come true. Every artist aspires to have their own space. I'm excited to have a place to do my own new works, of course, but I'm also excited to produce new works by other local artists and to bring new voices and new perspectives into the spotlight." Rupe adds: "The work here is just beginning, though. Now we launch into fundraising for equipment and renovations as well as programming and staffing for Renaissance Theatre Company. Chris is getting us started in a big way with a space, and we hope to find an audience and other local supporters to help us thrive."

The purchase is set to close on September 7, and new details will follow about the future programming and renovation of the new performing arts venue.

Local Arts Leaders are excited about Renaissance Theatre Company and the new space:

● Alauna Friskics, Executive Director of Orlando Fringe: "Orlando Fringe is so proud to welcome Renaissance Theatre Company to the neighborhood! Donald's passion for theatre and his many years of quality productions are such a win for Ivanhoe Village. And having a permanent theatre focused on new works will grow Orlando's arts scene even further. I can't wait to collaborate and watch them grow."

● Cole NeSmith, Founder/Executive Director of Creative City Project: "Donald is exploring the future of theatre. His commitment to creating works that engage audiences in new ways will make Renaissance a special place for performers and audiences. On top of excellent and meaningful work, Donald is building a place that reflects his passion for making sure creative people are cared for. I can't wait to see how Renaissance cultivates profound art and rich creative community." Planners from the City of Orlando gave conditional approval for the site to be used as a theatre on August 16, 2021. Donald and Chris wish to thank the leadership team at Orlando Science

Center for partnering with Renaissance during the planning process to make the project possible.

Maria Blanchard and Patrick James of Orlando-based Olde Town Brokers represented the Renaissance team and the buying entity, 415 Warehouse Project, LLC; and the team benefitted from invaluable legal expertise and project management by attorneys Michelle Humes, James Johnston, and Karen Wankelman, all partners in the real estate practice at Shutts & Bowen.