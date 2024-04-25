Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Central Florida Community Arts partners with Florida Citrus Sports for CFCArts Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming "Call of the Champions" performances. These special concerts will be held at Northland Church on Thursday, May 2, 2024, and Friday, May 3, 2024, both starting at 7:30 pm.

This unique collaboration marries the spirited worlds of sports and music, drawing inspiration from iconic events held at Orlando's Camping World Stadium, ranging from major FC Series soccer friendlies to beloved college football games including the Florida Blue Florida Classic, Pop-Tarts Bowl and Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Guests at the concert can expect an evening celebrating memorable moments from these games amid a welcoming atmosphere that invites both newcomers and seasoned patrons to enjoy the arts.

Florida Citrus Sports, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to positively impacting the Orlando region and enhancing the quality of life in Central Florida through world-class events, has been instrumental in bringing our community together at Camping World Stadium. This partnership extends that spirit to the arts, emphasizing CFCArts' commitment to making the arts accessible and relatable for all.

As part of the collaboration, CFCArts will supply tickets to youth from the neighborhoods surrounding Camping World Stadium, providing a unique opportunity for children and families from The Communities of West Lakes to experience the transformative power of music. This initiative is a testament to the shared values of both organizations in fostering community engagement and inclusivity.

The CFCArts Symphony Orchestra, known as the largest in the country with over 300 members, will perform pieces that capture the essence of victory and teamwork found in both athletic and musical pursuits. The program includes pieces like John Williams' "Olympic Fanfare and Theme," "Summon the Heroes," and “The Olympic Spirit.” alongside memorable scores from sports movies like "Rudy," “The Natural,” and "Remember the Titans."

Both sports and the arts are key drivers of Central Florida's economic vitality and tourism. This collaboration between Florida Citrus Sports and Central Florida Community Arts highlights the region's dual appeal to sports fans and arts enthusiasts alike, boosting its status as a top destination. Together, we're leveraging this dynamic synergy to enhance community engagement and economic growth, making Central Florida a vibrant place for everyone to enjoy.

"Through this partnership, we're not just presenting a concert; we're creating an environment where everyone can belong and enjoy iconic music in an immersive environment, breaking down the usual perceptions surrounding the symphony experience," said Justin Muchoney, Artistic Director, Vice President of Member & Patron Experience for CFCArts. "We are proud to work with Florida Citrus Sports to celebrate the power of community and the arts."