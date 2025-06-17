Cast Set For SUITE SURRENDER at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In July, Significant Productions will present Suite Surrender, Written by Michael McKeever, as the second 2025 summer production at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol. Performances run July 29 - Aug 23, 2025.

It is 1942, and two of Hollywood's biggest divas, Claudia McFadden and Athena Sinclair, have descended upon the luxurious Palm Beach Royale Hotel. The stars bring with them two assistants, two sets of luggage, two overblown egos, and one legendary feud. Everything seems to be in order for their benefit performance for the troops-until they are mistakenly assigned to the same suite. Can two bumbling bellhops, two steadfast secretaries, and a stuffy hotel manager keep these fierce rivals apart? Or will this benefit performance end in a delicious disaster? Check into the Palm Beach Royale Hotel and check out mistaken identities, double entendres, a nosy gossip columnist, disappearing roses, dramatic door slamming, and a pampered, pocket-sized pooch named Mr. Boodles. Settle into your Suite and Surrender to this hilarious love note to the classic farces of the '30s and '40s.

LAUREN MULLER (Athena Sinclair) is a Central Florida native and has had the pleasure of performing on various stages throughout the Orlando area. She has previously been seen on The Studio Theatre stage as Ronette in Little Shop of Horrors. Other local credits include: Dottie Hudson, Boulevard of Bold Dreams (Orlando Shakes); Nell, Ain't Misbehavin' & Belinda/Flavia, Noises Off (Athens Theatre); Yolanda, Crowns (Cultural Fusion); In the Heights & Memphis (Theater West End); Busytown (Orlando Rep). She also can be seen casting spells at Universal Studios. Lauren would like to thank her family and friends for their continued support. @lolomujer

Whitney Morse* (Claudia McFadden) is a performer, teaching artist, and Co-Founder of Significant Productions. In 2011, she earned her MFA in Acting from Columbia University School of The Arts, where she studied with some of the world's leading teaching artists including Kristin Linklater, Andrei Serban, Olympia Dukakis, Larry Singer and Anne Bogart. Whitney was a founding member of Prologue Theatre Company in Chicago where she served as Literary Manager and Casting Director. As a performer, her work at The Studio Theatre includes Next To Normal, Proof (Broadway World Award), Frankie and Johnny, Tell Me On A Sunday, A Doll's House, 9 to 5, Elegies, and White Rabbit, Red Rabbit, among many others. She has worked at Orlando Shakes, Orlando Family Stage, The Garden Theater, and Pennsylvania Shakes. Additional work includes an Off-Broadway production of 'Til Death with Abingdon Theater Company alongside Judy Kaye and Robert Cuccioli. WhitneyMorse.com

The complete cast includes: Kevin Kelly* (Bernard S. Dunlap), Delicia Bent (Murphey Stevens), Mark Swift (Mr. Pippet), Lorena Cohea (Dora Del Rio), Jeanine Henry (Mrs. Osgood), Alastor Milburn (Francis), Kate Carpenter (Otis), Alyson E. Johnson (Swing - Athena/Claudia), Madi Carr (U/S - Murphy), Allyson Elliott (U/S - Dora Del Rio), Billie Thatcher (U/S - Mrs. Osgood), Brent Jordan (Swing - Bernard/Pippet), and Will Sippel (Swing - Frances/Otis).

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Producer Jason Goedken and Artistic Director Angel Creeks; Director of Operations, Jon Cronin; Director of People, Projects and Culture, Leslie Becker; Director, Trevin Cooper; Fight Director, Bill Warriner; Company Manager, Ryan Loeckel; Literary and Casting Associate, Jordan Gregson; Technical Director, Clayton Becker; Resident Scenic/Props/Set Designer, Joshua E. Gallagher; Costume Shop Supervisor/Costume Designer, Cory Garrett; Sound Supervisor, Kimber King; Sound Designer, Rew Tippin; Lighting Supervisor, Collin Hall; Assistant Technical Director, Alison Madison; Resident Production Stage Manager/Stage Manager, Madison Youngblood; Resident Stage Manager/Swing Stage Manager, Zach Mlekush; Resident Stage Manager/Deck Stage Manager, Nicolas Raffenaud; Lighting Designer/ Technician, Dio Raquel Jr; Wig Designer, Jackie Sanchez; Dresser, Madeline Gilbert; Carpenters Verna McIntyre and Antonio Campagna; Director of Development, Yasmeen Stogden; Marketing Director, Monica Berdecio; Marketing & Media Coordinator, Jessica Nix, Marketing Account Manager, Erika Kathryn; Graphic Designer, Krissi Kugler; House Manager, Alec Speers; and Assistant House Managers, Tina Carroll and Savannah Rose Parker.

Comments