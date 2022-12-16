Cast Announced for LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol

Next month, The Studio Theatre™ Tierra del Sol will open the third production of its seventh season, La Cage Aux Folles, Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman and a Book by Harvey Fierstein.



Welcome to La Cage Aux Folles, the Pride of Saint Tropez, the Envy of the Cabaret World, the Jewel of the Riviera. This dazzling nightclub is run by Georges and stars his partner Albin as The Queen of Drag herself, "Zaza". Hijinks ensue when Georges's son, Jean-Michel, brings home his fiancée's disapproving parents. With a hilarious supporting cast, sparkling musical numbers, and glitzy dancing, these birds of a feather flock together. This zany adventure by Jerry Herman and Harvey Fierstein won 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and features the hit songs "I am What I am" and "The Best of Times." This Broadway stunner that inspired The Birdcage is uproariously funny and endlessly heartwarming.

MATTHEW BURTON*

(Albin) also known as their infamous Drag Persona- Tora Himan, is so honored to be playing their dream role here at The Studio Theatre. You can see more of "Tora" at Glora Estefan's "Estefan Kitchen," Cocktails and Screams, and many other shows around Florida. Tora was the first Drag Queen for Virgin Voyages, and the first Drag Queen to perform in a Drag show at a Major Theme Park with SeaWorld Orlando. Previous credits- Camp Wannakiki (Reality Show Winner- Season 2), Headliner for EDC Las Vegas, and EDC Okeechobee, and also toured with Ginger Minj's Holiday Tours. ToraHiman.com. Matthew is a proud member of Actor's Equity.



KEVIN KELLY*

(Georges) has captivated audiences in numerous shows and cabarets across the globe. Show credits include Murder for Two, Guys & Dolls, Assasins, the Andrews Brothers, My Way, Ruthless, Forever Plaid, Musical of Musicals and the Florida premiere of [title of show] just to name a few! Kevin has also been a featured soloist with the Orlando Philharmonic and Sarasota Symphony. In addition to being a working actor, Kevin has taught students and professionals vocal technique, audition strategy and piano for over 20 years. For more information about Kevin, visit KevinKellySings.com Kevin is a proud member of Actor's Equity.

The complete cast includes: Jose Rivera (Jean-Michel), Bruno Streck Rodrigues (Jacob/ Etienne), Leigh Green (Anne), Mark Kirschenbaum (Dindon/ Renaud/ U/S Georges), Heather Currie (Marie Dindon/ Mrs. Renaud), Stefanie Diaz (Jacqueline), Cody Taylor (Francis/ Others), Ryan Matthew Petty (Mercedes/ Dance Captain), Oliver Ball (Hanna), Lorena Cohea (Phaedra/ Colette), Jarret Martin (Babette/ U/S Albin), Brett Klock (Chantal), Allie Anne Milburn (Bitelle), Madeline Gilbert (U/S Mrs. Dindon/ Jacqueline/ Anne), Lon Ward Abrams (U/S Mr. Dindon), and James Blaisdell (U/S Jacob/ Jean-Michel/ Francis).

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Producer Jason Goedken and Artistic Director Whitney Morse; Associate Artistic Director, Angel Creeks; Director/Choreographer, Nathaniel Niemi; Music Director/Conductor/Keyboard, Gary Powell; Choreographer, Adonus Mabry; Dramaturgy, Jessica Elaine Ellison; Scenic/Props Designer and Set Dressing, Joshua E. Gallagher; Costume Designer Matthew Carl; Lighting Designer, David Krupla; Sound Designer, Rew Tippin; Audio System Designer, Jon Cronin; Audio Engineer/Sound Board Operator, Robert Salerno; Production Manager, Danielle Paccione; Technical Director, Clayton Becker; Company Manager/Videographer, Ryan Loeckel; Assistant Production Manager, Leslie Becker; Stage Manager, Grace Zottig; Assistant Stage Manager, Madison Youngblood; Swing Stage Manager, Stephanie Bezio; Turntable Operator, Jordan Gregson; Lead Electrician, Mason Shell; Lead Carpenter, Alison Scharvella; Senior Marketing Coordinator, Taylor Adkins; Marketing Associate, Olivia Williamson; The Studio House Manager, Alec Speers; and Assistant House Manager, Sierra Baggins. The Musician Team includes Ryan Loeckel and Jill Marrese on Keyboard; Drums, Rich Roeske; Double Bass, Jazmine Whipple; and Trumpet, Gregory Weber.

Performance Details:

• What: La Cage Aux Folles

• Where: The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol, 806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL.

• When: Jan 31 - March 4, 2023

• For tickets: www.TheSharonStudio.com | (352) 751-7799

• Price: $20 previews | $40 performances | NEW Student Discount $10 Off

• Sign Language Interpretation Show: Feb 21, 2023

The Studio Theatre's Mission is to inspire the residents of Central Florida to examine relevant issues by elevating them through innovative and intimate storytelling. Think outside the box, inside the box.