CRAZY FOR GERSHWIN Will Be Performed at Winter Park Playhouse This Month

The Winter Park Playhouse, Central Florida's professional musical theatre, returns to the stage with the first show of their Fall 3-show Series in a salute to the iconic composing team of George and Ira Gershwin. Crazy For Gershwin will run July 30 - August 22, 2021.

Live performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday and Saturday matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. and select Wednesday, Friday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Crazy For Gershwin is a song and tap dance tribute and features over 40 of the Gershwin's most beloved songs including "Fascinating Rhythm," "Someone To Watch Over Me," "S'Wonderful," "Summertime," "Strike Up The Band," and many more!

The professional cast of six includes three actors returning to the Playhouse Mainstage - Tay Anderson (Life Could Be A Dream, What A Glorious Feeling, Andrews Brothers) Adam Biner (What A Glorious Feeling, Five Course Love) and Caila Carter (A Grand Night for Singing) and three actors making their Playhouse Mainstage debut - Johnathan Lee Iverson, Anastasia Remoundos and Russell Stephens.

Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan will direct and choreograph and resident Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will music direct. The Playhouse band will feature Mr. Leavy on piano, Sam Forrest on percussion and Ned Wilkinson on multiple instruments.

Ticket prices are $45 evenings, $42 senior evenings, $36 matinees, $20 preview performances, $20 students and theatrical industry professionals. Group discount rates for 10 people or more are available. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 25 years and younger) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available. All patrons will be required to wear masks during the performance.

To purchase tickets call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.