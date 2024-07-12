COUNTRY BEAR MUSICAL JAMBOREE Opens 7/17 at Walt Disney World Resort

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dust off your cowboy hats and clap your paws! The reimagined Country Bear Musical Jamboree will have its boot-stompin' debut in Magic Kingdom Park on July 17, 2024.

Country Bear Jamboree was one of the last attractions Walt Disney personally helped develop over 50 years ago. Its country-twang celebration, combined with the lovable bears, made this a must-see for all guests. And now the bears are back with a refreshed show: Country Bear Musical Jamboree combines Nashville-style Disney tunes with the fan-favorite cast of grizzly characters.

Rootin’-tootin’ tunes of Country Bear Musical Jamboree

Country Bear Musical Jamboree will feature a brand-new lineup of songs, performed in a style that pays homage to the Opry-style shows of Nashville. The new show will feature twangin’ interpretations of Disney songs in various genres of country music, including Americana – or A-“Bear”-icana! – bluegrass, pop-country, rockabilly and more:

-“Country Bear Musical Jamboree” – a new original song written for the attraction

-“Try Everything” from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Zootopia”

-“Kiss the Girl” from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “The Little Mermaid”

-“A Whole New World” from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Aladdin”

-“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Walt Disney Studios’ “Mary Poppins”

-“Fixer-Upper” from Walt Disney Studios’ “Frozen”

-“Remember Me” from Disney-Pixar’s “Coco”

-“You’ve Got A Friend In Me” from Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story”

-“Bare Necessities” from Walt Disney Animation Studios “The Jungle Book”

-“Come Again” – an original song that debuted with Country Bear Jamboree in 1974

The who’s who of Country Bear Musical Jamboree

Grizzly Hall in Frontierland is home to the zany and captivating performance that showcases the American musical heritage pioneered by Ursus H. Bear. Over the years, Ursus’ grandson, Henry, has taken over to develop a thrilling new countrified musical.

Longtime fans of Grizzly Hall know and love the kooky cast of bear characters. For those new to joining the jamboree, here is the lineup of growlin’ performers making a triumphant return to the stage in this refreshed show:

-Ursus H. Bear: Ursus is the founder of Grizzly Hall. He invited tuneful bruins from all around to present zany vaudeville acts and live country-western and folk performances!

-Henry: Ursus’s grandson Henry is now the master of bear-emonies. He helped develop the new show and co-wrote the opening song with the Five Bear Rugs.

-Five Bear Rugs: The Five Bear Rugs include Zeke, Zeb, Ted, Fred, and a bear named Tennessee, who all have ol’ country rhythm in their souls.

-Trixie: One of the most veteran performers, Trixie, has tried everything! She found her niche performing with triplets Bunny, Bubbles, and Beulah.

-Bunny, Bubbles and Beulah: Originally known as The Sun Bonnets, these girls traded in their bonnets for Stetsons when they began singing with Trixie worldwide, ending up here at Country Bear Musical Jamboree.

-Teddi Barra: Grizzly Hall is proud to present The Jewel of the Dakotas, Teddi Barra. Her rise in show business was meteoric after being discovered in an ice cream parlor.

-Wendell: Wendell was a frustrated basketball, baseball and football player until Henry invited him to try and carry a tune. He’s been part of the Country Bears since and is thrilled to finally sing a love song with Trixie.

-Ernest the Dude: Ernest the Dude is one of the best-dressed bears at Grizzly Hall – he brings his entire wardrobe wherever he goes!

-Terrence, aka Shaker: Terrence, also known as Shaker, was once a famous theater star until he fell from the balcony in “Romeo and Juliet.” Ever since, he turned in his tights for a guitar and lassoed himself the limelight back onstage.

-Romeo McGrowl: This bear, otherwise known as the Miami Serenader, is ready to enter his next era singing rockabilly!

-Gomer: Gomer is the resident piano player who has been claws-ically trained since he was a cub.

-Big Al: Of course, there must be mention of the infamous Big Al. He’s been playing the guitar since he was a cub because music is in this bear’s blood.

Behind the Music of Country Bear Musical Jamboree!

Walt Disney Imagineering turned to popular and upcoming country music talent to provide the vocals for the new setlist. Featured artists include record-breaking 10-time CMA Musician of the Year Mac McAnally who sings “The Bare Necessities” from “The Jungle Book.” Country singer Emily Ann Roberts lends her voice to Trixie with a rendition of “Try Everything” from “Zootopia.” Singer-songwriter Allison Russel and musician Chris Thile, voice Teddi Barra and Wendell, respectively, performing “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin.”

“I first saw the Country Bears as a teenage musician and it bolstered my pride in the acoustic musical heritage of the rural south,” said McAnally, the voice of Terrence, aka Shaker, in Country Bear Musical Jamboree. "I next saw the show with my own kids and sat amongst multiple generations of families from all over and felt that common bond that lasts a lifetime. It is my great blessing to get to be a part of the continuation of the tradition and I have done my best to honor the spirit of the Bears and the great Disney songbook, as well as the heart and soul that runs through the veins of Country music. And just maybe it explains why I’ve been singing in a Bear voice for several decades before this opportunity came up."

“This is an opportunity that I never even dreamed big enough to dream,” said Emily Ann Roberts, voice of Trixie St. Claire in Country Bear Musical Jamboree. “It is such an honor to be a part of a show that has been so loved for so many years. I hope when folks hear Trixie's song about trying new things, failing and trying again, that they will be encouraged to do the same.”

The Bears will also have new costumes, drawing inspiration from classic country singer culture, including classic looks that might look at home at The Grand Ole Opry, a live country-music broadcasting studio in Nashville. Guests should watch for all the easter eggs and Nashville notes scattered throughout the attraction when they visit.

Guests from around the world can give these star-studded bears a standing ovation when the new Country Bear Musical Jamboree debuts July 17, 2024, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. For more information about Walt Disney World Resort, please visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/.

Photo Credit: Bennett Stoops.

