Blues Legend Larry McCray To Perform at Gleason Performing Arts Center

Regalitos Foundation to present blues legend LARRY McCRAY with Special Guest Selwyn Birchwood on Sunday, April 13th - 8:00pm. Larry McCray is a legendary American Blues vocalist and guitarist. Born in Magnolia, Arkansas.

Over the past three decades of nonstop touring and recording, Larry has played and shared the stage with such blues greats as BB King, Buddy Guy, Albert King, John Mayall, Johnny Winter, Robert Cray, Keb Mo, Jimmie Vaughan, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Joe Bonamassa, as well as rock legends the Allman Brothers, Phil Lesh, Jonny Lang, Joe Walsh, Levon Helm, Chris Robinson, Dickey Betts, and countless others.

Joe Bonamassa says of Larry McCray, “Larry’s still a relatively young man, with a lot to say, and the world needs to know who he is. It’s the perfect time to have a rebirth of his music. He knows he’s a badass, he just needs to be reassured and reassure himself that he can stand up there with the greats.”

Opening the evening is Florida based blues artist Selwyn Birchwood.

