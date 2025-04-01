LUCKY STRIKE CHELSEA PIERS Makes its Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Chelsea Piers Bowlero has officially rebranded to Lucky Strike Chelsea Piers. This change isn’t just about a new name or look — it’s all about taking the already popular entertainment destination to new heights. On or off the lanes, this transformation reflects the fun, innovative, and unforgettable experiences Lucky Strike intends to create for its guests daily.

Our readers may be wondering what's in store for the bowling alley turned premiere entertainment destination. It's an immersive environment featuring a hit playlist, state-of-the-art arcade games and a new craft menu with partners on the cutting edge of dining such as Mike’s Hot Honey. Add specialty cocktails and elevated service from start to finish and you have a great time out with friends or family.

Lucky Strike Chelsea Piers is located at at Pier 60, New York, NY 10011. For more information on the location, visit HERE. Follow in Instagram @LuckyStrikeEnt

Photo Credit: Lucky Strike Entertainment

Comments