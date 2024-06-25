CFCArts Symphony Orchestra Will Perform 'From 8-Bit To Epic: A Symphony Orchestra Journey'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to announce an exhilarating musical event, "From 8-Bit to Epic: A Symphony Orchestra Journey." Scheduled for November 14th and 15th, this unique concert will be held at Northland Church in Longwood and features a grand celebration of video game music, from classical favorites to modern epics.

Experience the Magic of Video Game Music Like Never Before

"From 8-Bit to Epic" is more than just a concert; it's a journey through the evocative soundscapes of video games, brought to life by the largest symphony orchestra in the country. Over three hundred musicians will perform captivating arrangements of music from beloved games such as Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, Pokémon, Final Fantasy, Skyrim, The Witcher, and Baldur's Gate 3.

A Night of Nostalgia and Powerful Performances

The concert promises to be an unforgettable night for both long-time gaming enthusiasts and newcomers to video game music. "The symphonic renditions of these iconic game soundtracks will be both nostalgic and awe-inspiring," says CFCArts Artistic Director Justin Muchoney. "We aim to capture the essence of each game, transporting the audience through the different eras and styles of video game music as we track the evolution of the soundtrack to today's most popular form of entertainment."

A Celebration of our Community

The video game industry is a dynamic economic force in Central Florida, comprising a thriving community of artists, developers and tech innovators. CFCArts mirrors this impact by enriching the cultural fabric of the region. "From 8-Bit to Epic" celebrates these creative industries, both highlighting the artistic depth of video game music while reinforcing the role of CFCArts in fostering community engagement and cultural growth.

