BWW Review: THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL at Titusville Playhouse

It's always exciting to get to be the first to experience something. From the first person in line to buy the newest iPhone, to the first guests to board a new theme park ride, there is a special thrill in being there when something great begins. That was my experience last night at the very first performance in Titusville Playhouse's new venue, the Shuler Stage. It was especially exciting that the first show in that space also happened to be a favorite of mine, one guaranteed to bring hearty laughs and a huge smile - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL. And if the rest of the performances that will follow in this new space are anything like what came to life under the Shuler tent last night for the first time - then Titusville theatregoers have quite a thrilling adventure ahead of them.

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL is a musical comedy about exactly what the title says - a trailer park. The story centers around the denizens of Armadillo Acres, Starke, Florida's "premiere manufactured home community." There's agoraphobic housewife Jeanie Garstecki (Mindy Ward) and her toll-collector husband Norbert (Logan Denninghoff), who are hoping to make it out to the ice capades to celebrate their 20th anniversary (if Jeannie can make it past the front door). We also meet new resident, Pippi (Angela Tims), a stripper on the run from her marker-sniffing ex, Duke (Gregory Coleman) and whose arrival at Armadillo Acres creates new temptations for the troubled toll collector. And finally there's the hilarious southern-fried greek chorus of Betty (Ashley Wilcox), Lin (Holly Fuller), and Pickles (Kayla Elliott) who serve as observers and narrators (and other supporting characters) throughout the evening.

With a hilarious book by Betsy Kelso, THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL leans heavily on southern stereotypes and pop culture references from the 80's and 90's. It is light on plot, but heavy on laughs (and heart). Some of the jokes may not land with younger audiences, but there is plenty of comedy that feels timeless. David Nehls' music and lyrics are catchy, equally hilarious and deliver everything from 80's power ballad (a la The Weather Girls' "It's Raining Men") to touching duets. Mr. Nehls gives each character the spotlight at various points in the show allowing this highly talented cast to show off their powerful voices.

Speaking of the cast - this is one of the best all-around ensembles I have had the pleasure of seeing on stage. Every actor is a talented performer and captures their characters to a T. They each have numerous opportunities to blow the roof off the theatre (if there was one!) with their singing and are a joy to experience. I found myself enraptured by certain songs, which seems odd for a musical about a trailer park - but this production, and this cast is just that good. A few standout moments worth calling out - the hilarious Act 1 closer "Storms A-Brewin" with a genius (and laugh out loud) final staging for Betty (Ashley Wilcox); a beautiful "Finale" which Angela Tims' Pippi begins with beautiful styling and touching delivery; and a number of partially ad-libbed scenes where Gregory Coleman showed off his improv training (some of which were due to a passing train).

Niko Stamos' direction of this production is extremely solid. His staging works quite well under the Shuler tent, and he helps bring the material to life through his excellent cast. Mr. Stamos also serves as choreographer, which doesn't appear that often, but is really effective (and quite funny) when employed. The music, directed by Spencer Crosswell (who also provides the sound design) is really what makes this show shine and he has done a great job with David Nehls' score and with a cast that knows how to deliver it. Jay Bleakney's set is straightforward but effective (three boldly colored "manufactured homes"), Jordyn Linkous' costumes and wig design are spot on, as is Noah Dalton's lighting design.

So, if you are looking for an escape with a bunch of quirky, but hilarious characters, and a great score, you might just want to take a road trip to Starke, Florida and pay a visit to Armadillo Acres. THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL is great theatre and Titusville Playhouse brings it to life brilliantly. And outdoors, with a cool breeze blowing off the water and magic happening on stage, you couldn't ask for a better night of entertainment.

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL presented by Titusville Playhouse on their Shuler Stage runs through September 26th. Tickets are $30. Performances take place at the Shuler Stage Tent at 316 Palm Avenue Titusville, FL 32796, just 1 block West of the Titusville Playhouse Mainstage Theatre. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://titusvilleplayhouse.com or calling (321) 268-1125.

All Photos by Niko Stamos, Titusville Playhouse

Top Photo: The Cast of The Great American Trailer Park Musical

Middle Photo 1: Holly Fuller as Lin, Ashley Wilcox as Betty, Kayla Elliott as Pickles

Middle Photo 2: Angela Tims as Pippi

Middle Photo 3: Logan Denninghoff as Norbert & Mindy Ward as Jeannie

Middle Photo 4: Gregory Coleman as Duke

Bottom Photo: The Cast of The Great American Trailer Park Musical

