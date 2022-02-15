BWW Review: Southeastern premiere of TRAV'LIN: A 1930S HARLEM MUSICAL ROMANCE at The Winter Park Playhouse

What a pleasure it is to discover a hidden (or not so hidden!) gem. Such was the case for me this weekend, when I visited, for the first, but certainly not last, time the Winter Park Playhouse in Winter Park (Orlando), FL. The theatre, which positions itself as Central Florida's only professional musical theatre, is presenting its latest production, the Southeastern premiere of J.C. Johnson and Garry Holmes' TRAV'LIN: A 1930's HARLEM MUSICAL ROMANCE. What I discovered when entering this space was a vibrant, warm, inviting and thriving theatre company which, if evidenced by the current production, offers high-quality, entertaining and thrilling productions of musical theatre to Orlando theatergoers. The Winter Park Playhouse, referred to by Executive Director, Heather Alexander in her curtain speech for TRAV'LIN as the "Cheers of Musical Theatre" seems to live up to that reference - a place where everyone knows your name and which welcomes each patron with warm smiles and, most importantly, a good time.

Speaking of good times, in their latest production of TRAV'LIN that is exactly what the Winter Park Playhouse offers. The production is a well-crafted, meticulously performed and highly creative offering of top-notch musical theatre. If you aren't sure if you have heard of TRAV'LIN you probably haven't (I hadn't and I feel like I am at least aware of every musical!) due to the fact that it only recently made its debut at the NY Musical Festival in 2010 and has only been performed a few times since. With a score by J.C. Johnson (and Friends), a book by Johnson's friend and mentee, Gary Holmes and Allan Shapiro and musical arrangements by John DiPinto, TRAV'LIN: A 1930's HARLEM MUSICAL ROMANCE brings to life three love stories of Harlem as told to a young Mr. Holmes by J.C. Johnson over their long friendship, and utilizes a strong selection of Johnson's 500+ song repertoire to bring the love stories to vivid life.

TRAV'LIN is a book musical that tells the stories of three couples, Billie (Patrece Bloomfield) who bumps into old flame George Walker (Johnathan Lee Iverson) on the street who doesn't recognize her after 32 years apart (which she uses to her advantage), beauty shop owner Roz (Faith Boles) and her beau, Archie (Rolin Alexis) who has a wandering eye (and more) but always returns to her arms after traveling (or does he?) Finally, there's George's young niece, Ella (usually played by Dayja Le'Chelle but portrayed in my performance by understudy Adia Jordyn Seckel) and the apple of her eye, young bible salesman Nelson (Will Scott). The lives of the three couples intertwine (and sometimes collide) while they deal with loneliness, longing, and jealousy as they learn what happens "When You Fall In Love".

Gary Holmes and Allan Shapiro's book for TRAV'LIN is not that deep, but it doesn't need to be. The characters feel fully formed, their stories intriguing enough to keep the audience yearning to know more, and the plot whimsical but believable enough to feel grounded in reality. J.C. Johnson (and Friends)' score is refreshing, exciting and feels like it was written specifically for the piece (quite an impressive feat for a jukebox musical) - leaving me, by the end of the show, feeling like I was lucky to be there at the start of something fresh and new.

Shonn McCloud has done an excellent job with his direction of TRAV'LIN - utilizing the small stage to big effect, but never feeling crowded or overloaded. He keeps the action constantly moving, from scene to scene, song to song, and creates a finely woven pastiche of story that never loses its momentum. His strong direction is particularly evident in the group songs which work especially well on the Winter Park Playhouse stage. Speaking of the stage, huge kudos to scenic designer CJ Sikorski whose inspired train/train station setting creates the perfect backdrop for the story of TRAV'LIN - one which reminds the audience constantly of the key role that traveling has on the plot. His train doors work like magic - opening to reveal new settings and scenes and to allow for seamless entrances and exits of the cast - and made me smile every time they slid smoothly open and closed.

The cast of TRAV'LIN: A 1930s HARLEM MUSICAL ROMANCE are absolutely stellar to a person. Patrece Bloomfield's Billie is strong, sultry and determined. Ms. Bloomfield shows off an amazingly rich and nuanced voice in each of Billie's numbers, but brings the house down in the Act I closer, "Basin Street Lover". As her love interest, former Pullman Porter George Walker, Johnathan Lee Iverson is the stalwart, polished, and firm, but with a heart of gold. He is the unofficial mayor of 132nd street and is the glue that holds the community (and our characters together). As George's niece, Ella, Adia Jordyn Seckel is full of life, with a sunny disposition that charms the moment she enters the stage. Same goes for her beau, Nelson, played by Will Scott with an enthusiasm and excitement that is contagious. Finally as the street savvy Archie, Rolin Alexis gives the audience a man who is smooth-talking, quick-thinking with a beautiful Bass voice that flows like butter. Finally, as his love interest, Roz, is the sassy and brassy Faith Boles who can get a laugh with just a look, and shows off a big and brilliant voice (and personality) in each of Roz's numbers. She brings an energy and warmth to the stage every time she enters.

The remaining creative team for TRAV'LIN each bring a unique touch to the stage. Christopher Leavy does a fantastic job as Musical Director (come to the theatre early to hear him on the lobby piano), evidenced not only by the amazing performances he gets from the cast, but from the small but mighty (and highly talented) band he leads off stage. Roy Alan's choreography is lively and fun (and perfect for the period) as are Monica Titus' lovely costumes and Gina Makarova's Wigs. Finally, Adam Smith's Sound Design and Sarah Griffin's Lighting Design create the right setting for the action.

Overall, I just have to say again what a thrill it was to take in Winter Park Playhouse's TRAV'LIN: A 1930's HARLEM MUSICAL ROMANCE. It is a toe-tapping, tuneful production which is guaranteed to put a smile on your face. I predict the piece will have a long life in theatres across the country (and beyond) but for now, I feel lucky to have been able to experience the show in a setting like the Winter Park Playhouse. But don't miss your chance to take in this exciting new production as it will be "Trav'lin" on come February 19th.

TRAV'LIN: A 1930's HARLEM MUSICAL ROMANCE, presented by The Winter Park Playhouse, runs through February 19th. Tickets range from $39 to $46 ($20 for Industry, Student and Active Military). Performances take place at The Winter Park Playhouse which is located at 711 Orange Avenue Suite C Winter Park, FL 32789. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://winterparkplayhouse.org/ or calling (407) 645-0145.

Photo Credit: All photos Courtesy of WP Playhouse

Top Photo: Johnathan Lee Iverson, Patrece Bloomfield, Rolin Alexis, Dayja Le'Chelle, Rolin Alexis

Mid Photo 1: Faith Boles, Patrece Bloomfield, Dayja Le'Chelle

Mid Photo 2: Rolin Alexis, Faith Boles, Jonathan Lee Iverson, Patrece Bloomfield, Will Scott, Dayja Le'Chelle

Mid Photo 3: Johnathan Lee Iverson, Patrece Bloomfield

Bottom Photo: Faith Boles, Will Scott, Patrece Bloomfield, Johnathan Lee Iverson, Rolin Alexis, Dayja Le'Chelle