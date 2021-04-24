BWW Review: CINDERELLA at Central Florida Community Arts

There are few stories that you can safely assume everyone around you has heard before. That is especially the case with the story of Cinderella, and that goes double for all of us here in Orlando, seeing as we live in the shadow of her very famous castle. But even the familiar can be given new life and taken in new and exciting directions. This is the case with the latest production from Central Florida Community Arts (CFC Arts) of Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA, a musical originally created for television in 1957, but given new life over the last 60+ years, most recently in a successful Broadway run with an updated book. The production, which is being staged in the old Express storefront at the Fashion Square Mall, is a strong offering of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic.

CINDERELLA tells the story of Ella (Holli Trisler) called scornfully "Cinderella" by her stepmother, Madame (Stacey Decosmo). She lives with Madame and her two stepsisters, Charlotte (Victoria Narvaez) and Gabrielle (Dayja Le Chelle), where she acts more as servant than family member. Meanwhile, the royal head of state, Prince Topher (Chase Williams) has been convinced by his advisor, and Lord Protector, Sebastian (Clint Steadman) that he needs to find a bride and so a ball is planned where he will be able to select from all the eligible young ladies. Cinderella laments not being able to go to the ball but is soon in the presence of her Fairy Godmother (Megan K. Hill) who has been living amongst the townsfolk as a crazy beggar woman, Marie. Magic ensues, pumpkins are turned into carriages, dresses magically transform, cute woodland creatures turn into a footman and a driver and Ella heads to the ball. The Prince and Cinderella meet, dance together all night and fall in love, only to be interrupted by the stroke of midnight where she flees before the magic ends. You may think you know the rest, but this time she keeps both shoes - immediately signaling that this is not your father's bedtime story. The remainder of the show includes the requisite searching for Cinderella, but also new plotlines including the "revolutionary" Jean-Michel (Kyle Meehan) who hopes to get an audience with the Prince to protest the unfair treatment of the poor in the kingdom, and who also happens to be in love with Cinderella's stepsister, Gabrielle. But don't worry, there is still a "Happily Ever After" for our heroine, just one that takes a slightly different route.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA is one of those musicals that people often simply forget. They may have seen it on TV with Julie Andrews, Leslie Ann Warren, or with Brandy and Whitney Houston. But until the recent Broadway production, it never really had its proper place on the stage. But it is a musical filled with catchy and beautiful songs, a romantic story, and funny bits as well. In this production by CFC Arts, all of these come through quite well and make for a "Lovely Night" as the song goes. The stage in the storefront is functional and straightforward, and the scenic design (by Stephen R. Burkett) allows the audience to feel a part of the action.

Shana Burns' direction of CINDERELLA is strong and utilizes the smaller space well, allowing the actors to bring their characters to life in more subtle ways than on a full proscenium stage. Her direction is fast-paced and can often be lyrical in the way the action moves from one scene to the next. As choreographer, she also takes full advantage of the environment- staging some stunning dance numbers that have to be performed with the utmost precision in such a small space.

As for the cast, I was extremely impressed by the talent and performance quality delivered by each and every person on stage. Since everyone was so good, it would be hard to call out everything that stood out to me, but a few performances I wanted to note. First, as Cinderella, Holli Trisler, is fantastic. She seems to have leapt off the storybook page and embodies the role perfectly. Her lyrical voice is beautiful too, delivering each song with poise. As Marie, the Fairy Godmother, Megan K. Hill is also quite strong, with tangible kindness and a gorgeous operatic soprano. Chase Williams, as Prince Topher is equally strong, with a nice voice and an innocent, yet sincere air about him. Other standouts for me included Victoria Narvaez, as Charlotte, who delivered a near perfect interpretation of "Stepsister's Lament", Marquise Hillman, as Lord Pinkleton who shines whenever on stage. CFCArts' CINDERELLA has an extremely hard-working ensemble who sound great in the full cast songs, but who add an extra layer of magic in the dance numbers. They are one of the better dancing ensembles I have seen in some time and bring Ms. Burns' choreography to the stage and make it look effortless.

As for the remaining creative team, Sara Breitfelder's costumes are as lovely as one would expect for CINDERELLA with some magical surprises that always thrill, even when one knows their secret. Anthony Smith's audio design and Patrick Lienemann's lighting do a good job punctuating the performances on stage.

Finally, for those who haven't ventured out to the theatre yet due to continued pandemic caution, I do want to point out all the measures being taken to ensure the safety of the audience and the cast in this production. Temperature checks are performed when entering the theater, seating is set in such a way as to keep distances at six feet, and masks are required to be worn by attendees. The cast also wears masks throughout (including clear plastic masks for the leads) which allow the audience to see faces, but do, unfortunately, muffle the sound slightly.

And a few things to be aware of regarding the Fashion Square Mall space. First, make sure you pay attention to the "Know Before You Go" email from CFC Arts as it has important directions about where to park and enter. The restrooms are quite a distance from the stage, so make sure to go before the show, or as soon as intermission starts. Also, if you haven't been to Fashion Square mall before (or in a long time) don't assume there will be a lot of places to eat or browse before the show (there is not).

Overall, CFC Arts' production of CINDERELLA shows that "It's Possible" for an empty space to be turned into a magical kingdom and for a "plain country bumpkin and a prince to join in marriage." It is fresh, fun, and filled with fabulous performances, and is one that will be enjoyed by young and old alike.

------------------------------------------

CINDERELLA, presented by Central Florida Community Arts runs through May 1st. Tickets start at $18. Performances are at 7:30pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. For additional information and to purchase show tickets visit https://cfcarts.com/cinderella/ or call 407-937-1800.

All Photos provided by CFC Arts