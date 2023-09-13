BWW Q&A: Director Trevor Southworth On Stephen King's MISERY at the Athens Theatre

Stephen King's "Misery" will take the Stage at the Athens Theatre beginning September 22nd. We sat down with director Trevor Southworth to talk about bringing the show to life on stage.

In the realm of modern horror literature, few names are as synonymous with fear and suspense as Stephen King.

With a vast array of chilling stories that have captivated readers for decades, one of his most iconic and spine-tingling tales is Misery. Now, fans and theater enthusiasts alike are about to embark on a heart-pounding journey as this gripping novel finds new life on the stage of the historic Athens Theatre from September 22nd to October 15th.

Originally published in 1987, Misery follows the harrowing ordeal of Paul Sheldon, a successful novelist who finds himself trapped in the remote home of his self-proclaimed "number one fan," Annie Wilkes. After a car accident leaves him injured and helpless in her care at her secluded home, Annie's obsession with Paul's fictional character, Misery Chastain, takes a dark and twisted turn. The situation spirals into a tense battle of wills between captor and captive. But this stage adaptation promises to delve even deeper into the psyche-shattering psychological terror that Misery exudes.

Guiding this haunting production is Trevor Southworth, who has previously directed a range of unforgettable performances, including "Scrooge, The Musical!, Sister Act, The Producers, and A Christmas Story. Sarah Humbert (Mrs. White in Clue, Truvy in Steel Magnolias at the Shoestring Theatre, and Madame Thernardier in Les Misérables, amongst others) takes on the role of Annie Wilkes, embodying the enigmatic character with chilling authenticity and a deep dive into Annie's complex psyche.

Humbert brings a wealth of experience to her portrayal, promising to peel back the layers of Annie's unsettling obsession and immersing the audience in the disturbing intricacies of her mind. Opposite Humbert, Christopher De Jogh (most recently Phoebus in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Lonnie in Rock of Ages, and Rooster in Annie) portrays the vulnerable yet determined Paul Sheldon.

His experience makes him a perfect fit for the treacherous landscape of Annie's obsession and the battle for his own sanity. Portraying the role of Sheriff Buster is Fernando Borrego, the county sheriff who stands as Paul's potential savior. A newcomer to the Athens Theatre family, Borrego's diverse background in theater, film, and television seamlessly weaves brilliantly into this tale of unraveled insanity.

As audiences immerse themselves in the unsettling world of Misery, they are reminded of Kathy Bates' unforgettable Oscar-winning performance in the 1991 film adaptation. In a world where horror adaptations often rely on jump scares and visual effects, the upcoming stage adaptation of Misery promises a different kind of fear—a psychological exploration of the human mind, driven by the power of the spoken word and the intensity of raw emotion. This production guarantees an experience that will leave a lasting impression, etching its eerie narrative deep within your mind.

As the lights dim and the chilling story unfolds at the Athens Theatre from September 22nd to October 15th, be prepared to confront your deepest fears and witness the descent into a world where the boundary between reality and nightmare blurs into a bone-chilling symphony of terror. For tickets and more information, please visit www.AthenDeLand.com or phone the Box Office at 386-736-1500.

What drew you to want to direct Stephen King's Misery for the stage?

It combines two of my favorite things! Stephen King and Theatre! Stephen King has created some of the most iconic characters and I love the chance to help bring two of them to life.

How have you approached the psychological aspect of Misery in your direction?

We spent a great deal of time discussing the two main character’s psyches. We wanted to ground it in reality as much as possible. We have paid special attention to the fact that before Annie does anything physically traumatizing she always previews it with psychological torture. Stephen King has said that his goal is always to terrify, if he can’t do that he will horrify and if he can’t do that he will then go for the gross-out. I really never stopped to think about the difference between horror and terror but after reading his statement I realized that terror gets you both psychologically and physically and horror is primarily a physical reaction. We are attempting to honor his book and go for the terror!

What makes Misery the perfect show to kick-off the fall season at the Athens Theatre?

We have not attempted such a dark, realistic, show in a very long time. I think this is the perfect show to bring in the Fall season because it is such a change from the bright, upbeat musicals that open our summer season. And it is really just a good old fashioned scary play for the Halloween!

Can you discuss the casting process for Misery and what you were looking for in the actors?

I needed to know that there was a definite connection between the actors who played Annie and Paul. Those two characters have to develop a special intimacy to make the play believable. We started out our process in the normal style of getting digital submissions and then had in-person callbacks. I then asked them to do some acting exercises and ran them through scenes several times to really see which two brought the most out in each other.

How has your past experience in directing a range of performances influenced your approach to Misery?

Directing a small cast play is a completely different animal than when you direct a large cast, big spectacle musical. With a play like this I was able to dig into my acting teacher bag of tricks and really focus on individual moments and characterizations. I look at every opportunity to direct a show as a chance to learn something new about the craft of both acting and directing. All directors have their own styles and approaches. We need to be able to bring a little bit of ourselves to whatever we do.

How do you balance staying true to the original text while also bringing your unique interpretation to it?

Luckily the text is very close to both the original source material and the very famous Kathy Bates/James Caan film. We have certainly paid our homages to both of those things but I made it very clear to the actors that I want them to bring themselves to the roles. When you give actors the chance to do that a play cannot help but be unique.

What can audience members expect from this production of Misery?

Hopefully to be challenged, scared, and most of all entertained! I think our show will be equally enjoyed by people who have never seen or read the story before and those (like myself) who have been fans of it for as long as it has been around!