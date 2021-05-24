BWW Interview: Broadway actor Tyrick Wiltez Jones

Actor Tyrick Wiltez Jones has appeared in FINIAN'S RAINBOW and HAIRSPRAY on Broadway in addition to multiple national tours, including BAT OUT OF HELL, FOSSE and MISS SAIGON.

Jones joins "Clarissa Moon Talks to the Stars" to discuss performing on Broadway, touring the world and Fosse's influence on his career.

Jones says after weeks of rehearsals, tech, previews and "extra-curricular" activities such as interviews and promotional performances, opening night on Broadway is tiring.

"But the audiences for opening nights are insane. There's nothing like them," he says. "So you're excited about that, but normally I'm thinking about the next day where I can, like, sleep in probably."

Jones says when touring around the country or the world with a show, audiences respond differently depending on where you are. He says when he did FOSSE in Japan, audience members would chase him down the street and leave gifts at his hotel.

"You would've thought I was like, you know, a young Michael Jackson or something," Jones says. "It was crazy."

Check out the full interview below!