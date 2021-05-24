Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BWW Interview: Broadway actor Tyrick Wiltez Jones

The FINIAN'S RAINBOW and HAIRSPRAY actor discusses Broadway, national tours and Fosse

May. 24, 2021  

Actor Tyrick Wiltez Jones has appeared in FINIAN'S RAINBOW and HAIRSPRAY on Broadway in addition to multiple national tours, including BAT OUT OF HELL, FOSSE and MISS SAIGON.

Jones joins "Clarissa Moon Talks to the Stars" to discuss performing on Broadway, touring the world and Fosse's influence on his career.

Jones says after weeks of rehearsals, tech, previews and "extra-curricular" activities such as interviews and promotional performances, opening night on Broadway is tiring.

"But the audiences for opening nights are insane. There's nothing like them," he says. "So you're excited about that, but normally I'm thinking about the next day where I can, like, sleep in probably."

Jones says when touring around the country or the world with a show, audiences respond differently depending on where you are. He says when he did FOSSE in Japan, audience members would chase him down the street and leave gifts at his hotel.

"You would've thought I was like, you know, a young Michael Jackson or something," Jones says. "It was crazy."

Check out the full interview below!


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jared Goldsmith
Jared Goldsmith
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Gavin Lee
Gavin Lee

Related Articles View More Orlando Stories
Photo Flash: BKLYN the Musical to Open at Titusville Playhouse Photo

Photo Flash: BKLYN the Musical to Open at Titusville Playhouse

THE DEFINITION ASSOCIATION Will Be Performed By Maatology Productions at Orlando Fringe Di Photo

THE DEFINITION ASSOCIATION Will Be Performed By Maatology Productions at Orlando Fringe DigiFestival

Ocala Symphony Orchestra Announces Three-Concert 2021-22 Lineup Photo

Ocala Symphony Orchestra Announces Three-Concert 2021-22 Lineup

Mad Cow Theatre Extends TOGETHER AGAIN AT THE O-TOWN CANTEEN Photo

Mad Cow Theatre Extends TOGETHER AGAIN AT THE O-TOWN CANTEEN


From This Author Clarissa Moon