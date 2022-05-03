Aaron Malkin Brings DANDELION to Orlando International Fringe Festival

Returning to Orlando with a new show is 23x Best-of-Fest winning comedian Aaron Malkin with his hilarious and heartwarming show Dandelion at the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, May 17th - 30th, 2022.

When you become a parent be prepared for two universally unavoidable things: sleepless nights and unsolicited advice. Plenty of it. Whether given with the best of intentions or not, one thing is for sure - unsolicited advice is almost certainly as quickly forgotten as it is spoken. However, for Aaron Malkin, one piece of advice not only strengthened his relationship with his son, it has also subsequently springboarded his brand new comedy show, Dandelion. The advice? Given from a wise 103 year old, Ruth Kettner, three words: "Listen to him."

Using years of collected quotes and stories from his five year old son, Julian, Malkin has created a unique theatrical experience blending stand-up, physical comedy, and story-telling that is not only hilarious in its execution, but beautifully underlined with a sincerity rarely represented on the stage. On his journey to better connect to his son, Malkin explores the lies we tell to children, the regretful actions we sometimes take as parents, and the magic of the everyday small triumphs (and disasters) in the relationships we have.

During Malkin's performance, the audience is inspired to remember and rekindle the child within and to revel in wonder and play. How long has it been since you asked yourself, "What if the world were made of peanut butter?"

About Aaron Malkin and the James & Jamesy Performance Society

Aaron Malkin is best known for being part of 22x Best-of-Fest and Canadian Comedy Award-winning duo James & Jamesy. Beside Alastair Knowles since 2013, James & Jamesy productions have been performed over 800 times across the UK, USA, and Canada. Malkin and Knowles are creators, performers, and educators of physical comedy and physical theatre. Together, they create award-winning performances that blend theatre, physical comedy, and dance to take audiences on fantastical trips of the imagination. Their signature style of humour appeals to those of all ages and fosters an inclusive atmosphere, encouraging audience involvement for an unforgettable experience.

LISTING INFORMATION James & Jamesy in collaboration with Orlando Fringe present Dandelion: A Comedy about Fatherhood

Show times: Friday, May 20, 7pmSaturday, May 21, 2:45pmSunday, May 22, 6:15pmTuesday, May 24, 8:15pmThursday, May 26, 6:45pmSaturday, May 28, 12:45pmSunday, May 29, 6pm

Credits: Written by Aaron MalkinIn collaboration with Christache RossStarring Aaron Malkin

Tickets (ON SALE NOW): $15 + $2 ticketing feeOrlandoFringe.orgPhone: 407.648.0077

Venue: SILVER VENUEOrlando Repertory Theatre1001 E Princeton St.

Information: JamesandJamesy.com/dandelion Please note that there is absolutely no latecomer seating.



