The Omaha Community Playhouse Presents DON'T STOP ME NOW! A CELEBRATION OF ROCK MUSICALS

DON'T STOP ME NOW! opens Aug. 28, outdoors.

Don't Stop Me Now! A Celebration of Rock Musicals will open Friday, August 28 at the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP). The show will be held outdoors in the Storz Parking Lot at OCP. Performances will run Wednesdays through Sundays through September 20. The outdoor venue allows social distancing and other safety precautions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bid farewell to summer with one final outdoor extravaganza at OCP! Don't Stop Me Now: A Celebration of Rock Musicals is a drive-in style concert featuring songs from acclaimed rock 'n' roll musicals, including Jersey Boys, Jesus Christ Superstar, Rock of Ages, Beautiful, Hair, Dreamgirls and more! Sing and dance along with your favorite musical hits from the your private socially-distanced parking area, or tune in to hear the show from OCP's radio station inside your car! Featuring Billy McGuigan's Rave On Productions band and six powerhouse vocalists, Don't Stop Me Now is the end-of-summer spectacular you won't want to miss.

To ensure audience safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be a cashless event requiring a reservation. Cars will be parked in a checkerboard pattern for social distancing. Audience members can choose to bring portable chairs and sit outdoors on the driver's side of the vehicle they came in, but please mingle only with those who came in your vehicle. No concessions will be sold. No smoking or alcoholic beverages will be permitted. Bathrooms in the Playhouse main lobby will be available, with COVID sanitation and social distancing observed. Early arrival is recommended to allow extra time for parking. Parking spaces will be assigned as cars arrive. Please, no lining up to park until 60 minutes before showtime. Tickets are on sale now starting at $35, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

