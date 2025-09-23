TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Will Launch New North American Tour at Lied Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The smash hit TINA – The Tina Turner Musical will launch an all-new North American tour this fall. Technical rehearsals and opening performances will take place October 8–11, 2025, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, Nebraska, before the production embarks on a multi-year journey to more than 60 cities.

The musical tells the inspiring true story of Tina Turner, a woman who overcame racism, sexism, and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll. Featuring some of her greatest hits—including “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Proud Mary,” “Nutbush City Limits,” “The Best,” and “River Deep – Mountain High”—the show has captivated more than 8 million theatergoers worldwide with its electrifying energy and message of resilience.

Cast and Creative Team

The tour is led by Darilyn Burtley as Tina Turner, joined by Monty Kane (Ike Turner/Ronnie Turner), K. Bernice (Zelma Bullock), India Shelbi Boone (Tina Turner at select performances), Eva Ruwé (Gran Georgeanna), and Eleni Kutay (Rhonda Graam/Toni Basil).

The ensemble includes Brooke Aneece, Brooke Bailey, Moriah J. Baskett, Tiffany Beckford, Lamar Burns, Kyle Channell, Meleeke Christopher, Lee Thomas Cortopassi, Keemar Robert Davis, Claire Davy, Tiyanna Gentry, Jordan Estella Hankerson, Jonathan Heller, Auset Jones, Kianna Kelly-Futch, Collin Kilfeather, Morgan Lewis, Danezion Ezekiel Mills, Hans José Mueh, Jadyn Romè, Ned Way, and Richard Yarrell III.

The musical was written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, and is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd. The creative team also includes choreographer Anthony van Laast, set and costume designer Mark Thompson, orchestrator Ethan Popp, lighting designer Bruno Poet, sound designer Nevin Steinberg, and projection designer Jeff Sugg.

Produced by Crossroads Live North America, the tour continues the legacy of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, originally premiered in London’s West End in 2018 and later seen on Broadway, in Europe, and in Australia.

Ticketing Information

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical will play October 8–11, 2025, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, Nebraska. Tickets are now on sale at liedcenter.org, by phone at (402) 472-4747, or at the Lied Center box office.