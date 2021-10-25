THE TADA TENORS Concert to be Presented at The TADA Theatre

TADA productions, Inc. will present THE TADA TENORS for one weekend only October 29-31 at the award-winning TADA Theatre.

This concert brings three stellar voices together for one special event featuring the talents of Michael Tully, Drew Duncan and BJ Montague. This production showcases a wide gamut of music, ranging from classical to Broadway favorites with new dynamic arrangements. The evening will have something for everyone and is packed full of sensational solos, duets and group numbers.

The two act concert will take place on the TADA Theatre main stage and consist of a variety of songs including On The Street Where You Live, O Sole Mio, Fatherhood Blues, This Is The Moment, Heart, I Am What I Am, Bring Him Home, She Used to Be Mine, Abbondanza, Fugue for Tinhorns and more!

Accompanying the tenors will be Deanna Mumgaard. The show is directed by Robert D. Rook, musical directed by Cris Rook, production management by Elysia Ann Arntzen, technical coordination by Juli Burney and Kevin Welch, lighting design by Robert D. Rook, costume coordination by Karen Statham along with Tip Top Tux.

THE TADA TENORS is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket, October 29-31. Friday's show is at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 8:00 pm and 2:00 pm on Sunday. Live streaming tickets are also available for Friday and Saturday nights' performances. Reservations are encouraged by going online at www.tadatheatre.info.