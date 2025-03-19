SUFFS, FROZEN, and More Set For Lied Center's 2025/26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Lied Center for Performing Arts has announced its 2025-2026 Glenn Korff Broadway Series. The season will kick off with Disney's Frozen and continue with Suffs, The Music Man, A Christmas Story, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Hadestown is also an add-on option.

Season packages, which include the same seats to five Glenn Korff Broadway Series shows and priority access to add-on productions, start at just $220. Season package renewals and upgrades are available immediately to current subscribers. New season packages go on sale to the public on March 25, 2025 at 11 a.m.

2025-2026 Glenn Korff Broadway Series

Disney’s Frozen

August 15-24, 2025

For the first time in forever, experience the musical phenomenon that has taken the world by storm! Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Disney’s Frozen includes all the film’s beloved songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, along with new music written exclusively for the stage.

In the beautiful mountainous kingdom of Arendelle, Princesses Anna and Elsa grow up sheltered inside their castle, isolated from the world and increasingly distant from each other. When Elsa is crowned queen, the magical powers she’s desperately tried to conceal from her sister take control, and she flees into the mountains. As a ferocious winter descends on Arendelle, Anna sets off on an epic journey to find Elsa and bring her home - with the help of hardworking ice harvester Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, and a happy-go-lucky snowman named Olaf.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

October 8-11, 2025

TINA–The Tina Turner Musical is the triumphant story of the Queen of Rock n’ Roll set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits! TINA–The Tina Turner Musical presents Tina’s journey against all odds to become one of the world’s most beloved artists of all time. Featuring iconic songs, including “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” “Proud Mary,” and “Hero”, TINA–The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prizewinning playwright Katori Hall.

A Christmas Story: The Musical

December 16-21, 2025

From the songwriting team behind the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and the Academy Award-winning film La La Land, A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL, brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage! Set in 1940s Indiana, a young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder® Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and a tripledog- dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish. Nominated for three 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

The Music Man

March 5-8, 2026

There’s trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Meredith Willson’s six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall. Featuring songs such as “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Trouble,” “’Til There Was You,” “Pickalittle” and “Gary, Indiana,” The Music Man is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

Suffs

May 5-10, 2026

Direct from Broadway, comes the acclaimed Tony Award®-winning musical Suffs about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, this “thrilling, inspiring and dazzlingly entertaining” (Variety) new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. Winner of the Outer Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Musical.

2025-2026 Season Package Add-On

Hadestown

January 16-18, 2026

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singersongwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today...and always.

Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Comments