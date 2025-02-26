Review: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at Nebraska Wesleyan University

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE LIGHTNING THIEF: The Percy Jackson Musical, based on Rick Riordan’s popular novel of the same name, is playing at Nebraska Wesleyan University’s McDonald Theatre through March 2. With music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki and book by Joe Tracz, this production has something for adults and children alike.

I took a pair of “tweens” to see the musical at NWU to get their reactions. They became junior critics and I was amazed at the level of detail they absorbed. Not for one minute did their eyes leave all the action on the stage. They were enraptured.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF tells the adventures of a 12 year old boy, Percy Jackson, who discovers that he is a demigod. After honing his skills at a camp for “half bloods,” he goes on a quest to find a missing lightning bolt in order to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Along the way he discovers much about himself, his lineage, and his friends.

If you enjoy Greek mythology, you will be intrigued. There is enough mayhem on stage to keep you fully engaged.

Stage Director, Jay Scott Chipman (PhD, SDC, Department Chair) directs a fine cast of talented college students who do a great job of bringing this musical to life.

Matt Gruhn (Percy Jackson), Quinlyn Hunt (Grover) and Anna Scott (Annabeth Chase) work well together. Gruhn’s vocals in the lower register are his finest point and his speaking voice is especially soothing. Hunt and Scott both have strong, pleasing voices.

My junior critics especially liked Baylor McLain (Clarisse La Rue) for her acting and her voice. They were confused by her role as Ares, however, as Ares looks exactly like Clarisse with little deviation. Ben Brickner (Luke) also has impressive vocals. My junior critics felt Luke should have been more angsty and less bad guy. (My critics are fans of the novel and the televised series and based their comments on how well the musical matched those.) I enjoyed his character.

Benjamin Mitnick (Mr. D) not only has a strong voice, he is very funny. Isaac Smith (several roles) demonstrates versatility and is comical as he prances around on his hooves as Chiron. The entire cast is entertaining and well cast.

The choreography by Kody Horrocks and fight choreography by Ryan Kathman and Inna Gomez is so energetic. In addition to synchronized movements by the leads and ensemble, there are acrobatics and splits that astonish and physical confrontations that are equally amazing.

Lighting Designer, Dean Bressler (guest artist), and Sound Designer, Jarvis Jahner, set the mood effectively. Some of the scenes are downright stunning, such as the opening scene in Act II with the demons on the bus. The red lights for the fight scene add drama. The sound is clear and untroubled by technical glitches.

Scenic Designer Brad Lamotte’s monsters are incredible. His use of ladders on wheels and boxes as stage props is creative. Stage hands dressed in gray move the set pieces effortlessly and the gray, rather than traditional black, is a nice smokey touch.

Costume Designer, Maggie Karges (guest artist), had a challenge on her hands with creating demigods showing both a human and a god side. Clunky shoes as hooves and stylized satiny pants pull it off.

Musical Director Laurie Martinez (guest artist) keeps the music flowing and the harmonies tight. A special shoutout to Julie Wilshusen for the really fine piano accompaniment.

Group numbers, particularly “Put You in Your Place” and “D.O.A” are lively and fun. Bri Lacy (Charon) is captivating when she belts, and this number clearly was the audience favorite.

This is a great show for families. You will have a lot to talk about on the way home!

Remaining show dates: February 27 and March 1 at 7:30 pm. March 2 at 2:00 pm. Pick up your tickets at https://nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season.

Photo credit: NWU

Reader Reviews